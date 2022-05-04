5 UFC fighters who could be successful in boxing

Since the iconic boxing match between former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, the boundaries between MMA and boxing have become blurry.

The event collected 4.3 million in pay-per-view buys and remains one of the most significant events in combat sports history. Although McGregor failed to defeat Mayweather, he arguably opened the doors for MMA fighters to try their hand at boxing.

With former fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren following suit, it became evident that boxing had become a new challenge for mixed martial artists.

Thanks to boxer Tyson Fury calling out UFC star Francis Ngannou, the buzz has only increased. It has invited debates on UFC fighters who are fit to wear boxing gloves.

With that in mind, here are five fighters who could be successful in boxing:

#5. Petr Yan - former UFC bantamweight champion

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the promotion. According to Dustin Poirier, he is the best boxer as well.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' said:

"His positioning is always crisp, his footwork, he’s never out of position. He doesn’t load up, but he throws clean power shots. Good accuracy, works the body well. Goes up, goes down. It’s just a lot of things that he does really, really well.”

The Russian has had a good run in the 135lbs division. Barring two losses against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, he hasn't been beaten in four years. His performances against Jose Aldo and Cory Sandhagen are an example of how good a striker he is.

'No Mercy' outstruck an able striker like Aldo 194-83 in significant strikes on target before knocking him out in the fifth round. In the slugfest with Sandhagen, 318 significant strikes were on target, with Yan landing 149 of those.

Despite being dominated by Sterling on the ground during their recent rematch, Yan still managed to strike with better accuracy. According to the official stats, Yan landed 61% of his significant strikes on target, compared to Sterling's 56%. This was essentially the result of Yan's comeback in the last two rounds, where he outstruck the Jamaican 38-20 in significant strikes on target.

#4. Stipe Miocic - former UFC heavyweight champion

Besides being a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, 39-year-old Stipe Miocic is also a Golden Gloves boxing champion and NCAA Division I wrestler.

With an MMA record of 20-4, Miocic has run through many famous names in the promotion, including Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, and Junior dos Santos.

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Miocic has proved his mettle as a boxer. For instance, in his trilogy fight against Cormier, Miocic outstruck 'DC' 115-105 in significant strikes on target. With nine wins via knockout in the promotion, the 39-year-old seems eager to return to boxing.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour last year, the American said:

“I would love it. I would love to, if I get the opportunity it would be great… I love it. I’d be over the moon for it, I’m telling you right now… It really excites me. I don’t know why, I think just because it’s different."

Watch the full interview below:

#3. Dustin Poirier - former UFC interim lightweight champion

Former interim champion Dustin Poirier is undoubtedly one of the most underrated boxers in the promotion. Primarily a southpaw, 'The Diamond' is adept at switching styles in the middle of a fight.

The Louisiana native has been knocked down only twice in his career despite facing some of the best strikers in the promotion. Against a lethal striker such as Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Night, Poirier landed 174 significant shots on target. He also showed sharp footwork and head movement.

Poirier also has excellent durability, evident during his fights against Max Holloway and Dan Hooker. 'The Diamond' went neck-and-neck with both fighters and absorbed 336 significant shots on target combined in both the contests. In return, he countered with 331 significant strikes on target.

Following his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Poirier became the first fighter to knock the Irishman out in his career. With eight wins via knockout, 'The Diamond' holds the record for most wins by a KO/TKO in the history of the 155lbs division.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo In January, Dustin Poirier became the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor by KO or TKO. Poirier earned his 7th UFC KO since moving to the lightweight division, tying him with Edson Barboza and Melvin Guillard for the most KO in the division’s history. In January, Dustin Poirier became the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor by KO or TKO. Poirier earned his 7th UFC KO since moving to the lightweight division, tying him with Edson Barboza and Melvin Guillard for the most KO in the division’s history. https://t.co/kGpkVxLkio

#2. Max Holloway - former UFC featherweight champion

Max Holloway has shown why he is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. With eight knockout wins in his UFC career, the Hawaiian has dominated his opponents with his boxing.

Famous for this high-volume striking, 'Blessed' scripted history against Calvin Kattar last year by landing 445 significant strikes on target - the most by any fighter in the promotion so far. He also holds the record (2848) for the highest number of significant strikes landed on target.

Additionally, he has one of the strongest chins in the business and has not been knocked out since his debut in the promotion. In his last fight against Yair Rodriguez, he absorbed 159 strikes and yet went the distance to win the contest. The bout, incidentally, entered the record books for registering 389 strikes between the fighters - the third-most strikes registered in a single UFC fight.

#1. Kamaru Usman - UFC welterweight champion

Judging by his current form, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has the best prospects of finding success in boxing. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has a 15-0 record in the promotion and has outstruck most of his opponents.

Although the Nigerian is primarily a wrestler, his striking has exponentially improved since he switched camps ahead of UFC 251 to train under Trevor Wittman.

The move paid dividends as he outstruck Jorge Masvidal 94-66 in his next fight to win unanimously. Since then, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been on a rampage. He bettered his performance against Jorge Masvidal during the duo's rematch a year later.

A minute into the second round, Usman struck 'Gamebred' with a solid right hand that knocked him out cold. Interestingly, it was Masvidal's first loss by knockout in the promotion.

Since his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 268, Usman has been calling out Canelo Alvarez for a boxing match.

Although Alvarez has shot down the idea, Usman seems ready to take on the best in boxing for the time being.

Edited by Phil Dillon