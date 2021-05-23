5 UFC fighters who timed their retirement to perfection

Retirement can be a tough decision for any athlete, even more so for those in the UFC. The damage sustained over a lifetime of prizefighting usually takes a toll at some point in an MMA athlete's career, although they might refuse to acknowledge it in some instances.

However, others know when to call it a day and have bid farewell to the octagon at the right junctures in their career. Over the years, the UFC has seen fighters who knew precisely when to hang up their gloves, with some even calling it quits with their careers on a high.

UFC fighters with perfect retirements:

5) Bas Rutten

Former UFC heavyweight champion and three-time Pancrase world champion Bas Rutten is a legend of the sport. Rutten defeated Kevin Randleman at UFC 20 to win the UFC heavyweight championship and later vacated the title to move down to 205lbs. However, fighting further wasn't an option as Rutten suffered multiple injuries in training and announced his retirement the same year.

Bas Rutten fought again in 2006 in a heavyweight matchup against Ruben Villareal in the World Fighting Alliance. Rutten picked up a TKO win with vicious leg kicks at 3:24 of round one.

While Bas Rutten's retirement may have been unexpected, it was probably for the best. Despite severe criticism regarding the scoring in his fight against Kevin Randleman, Rutten retired as the UFC heavyweight champion. Also, having blown out his knee, suffered a neck injury, and torn his bicep, it was unlikely that 34-year-old Rutten would have a glorious career left.

4) Paul Felder

UFC commentator and number nine-ranked lightweight fighter Paul Felder officially announced his retirement during UFC Vegas 27. While Felder had been contemplating it for some time, 'The Irish Dragon' finally decided to hang up his gloves after seeing fellow veteran fighters take a punishment inside the ring.

With Dana White asserting that he looks forward to working with Paul Felder, the 36-year-old seems to have a promising post-MMA career awaiting him. Further elaborating on his retirement decision, Felder said in the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 27:

"I am not going to be that guy. I have said from the very beginning of the sport, I won't be that guy that fights past his expiration date. And I think it's here. And may be it's a touch early but I would rather be a touch early than a touch late."

3) Ronda Rousey

Around the time there were GOAT (Greatest of all Time) talks involving Ronda Rousey, back-to-back losses exposed her. Rousey first lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193, followed by a 28-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Although Ronda Rousey never made her retirement official, she would never compete in MMA after 2018.

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey would go on to have a successful career in professional wrestling, even signing with the WWE. Rousey's retirement came at the perfect time as she would most likely have a mediocre UFC career considering the rising competition in women's MMA.

2) Georges St-Pierre

Arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement in 2019, having amassed a 26-2 record. In his last UFC outing, GSP returned after a hiatus of four years and claimed the UFC middleweight title by defeating Michael Bisping.

After dominating the sport for the larger part of a decade, it was staying on the pedestal that finally took a toll on GSP. Weighing in on his retirement, Georges St-Pierre told the South China Morning Post:

"I retired not because I can’t fight anymore. I believe I could probably be one of the best, maybe the best. But I stopped because of the stress. I’ve always been scared, of course, but I am scared of not being good enough, of not performing, or not being as good as I want to be. That’s what I am scared of. I am scared of myself in a way."

1) Khabib Nurmagomedov

While fans might still be hoping to see Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon, it looks unlikely as 'The Eagle' might have started exploring other business interests. Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced his retirement after defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Having amassed a perfect 29-0 record, Khabib finally hung up his gloves following the death of his mentor, coach, and father, Abulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement couldn't have been more emotional, with the UFC champion left sobbing inside the octagon.