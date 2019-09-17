5 UFC fighters who've had a forgettable 2019

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 17 Sep 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

When it comes to the UFC, it's a case of survival of the fittest. Not everyone can thrive inside the octagon. Similarly, even the best of the lot can have a downturn in fortunes where things just don't go their way. Some years are worse than others. And 2019 has proved to be a not so good year for several fighters in the UFC.

While things can certainly improve for these stars, their underwhelming showings this year simply don't paint a positive picture for the near future. Whenever they enter the Octagon, there is no telling whether they will be able to redeem themselves.

There's still hope for one or two fighters, but some of the names on this list were hurt so badly, it is possible that when they return to the Octagon, things will never be the same for them again.

On that note, here are 5 UFC fighters who've had a forgettable 2019:

#5 Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez's return to the Octagon in February was a much-hyped affair. After all, it was the great Cain Velasquez who was making his return to the Octagon after such a long time away from any sort of UFC action.

On top of that, he was facing Francis Ngannou – a fighter who has proved again and again that if he can graze his opponent's chin, that's often more than enough to knock him down. However, given that Cain Velasquez has had many fights under his belt, this was supposed to be just another fight that he would win, using his experience to overcome the Heavyweight.

However, that's not what happened at all.

Instead, Cain Velasquez crumbled, with his knee giving out just seconds into the fight. It took Francis Ngannou all of 26 seconds to pick up the win. Given that he has four fights left in his new contract, he will be hoping for better results in his next fight.

1 / 4 NEXT