5 UFC legends Jake Paul could realistically fight next

It's no secret that Jake Paul's success relies heavily on picking the right opponent. His matchmaking formula involves picking a post-prime, high-profile UFC fighter who's not necessarily known for his striking.

Paul's last two fights are proof of how he and his team follow a blueprint to ensure the YouTube star's success. Paul has been nothing but successful thus far. But his particular way of selecting his opponents is also the main reason why fight fans believe his boxing credentials are dismissible.

Love it or hate it, Paul has proven that his plans work to perfection as all his fights so far have ended with his hand raised. That said, it isn't rocket science to assume that Paul's next opponent is another MMA legend, instead of a fellow up-and-coming boxer.

With that in mind, here are five UFC legends Jake Paul could realistically fight next.

#5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Showtime's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley main event

The level of excitement for a Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch depends on who you'd ask. According to Ben Askren, it's a fight that makes the most sense for Paul at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, the likes of UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya belong to the majority who want to move on from the feud.

After witnessing a lackluster battle between the two, not many are clamoring for a sequel. That said, there are a few arguments that could be made as to why Woodley deserves another shot.

when they try to talk to you in the ring to intimidate you and then realize you’re 10x crazier pic.twitter.com/ZJq8DxxvJR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2021

While Woodley was largely gun-shy during his encounter with Paul, he was the only fighter so far to hurt 'The Problem Child'. He landed a huge right hand in the fourth round. Many, including boxing star-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields, believe that sequence should have been enough to secure the win for Woodley.

We've also learned more about Paul in his last fight than in his first three outings combined. The YouTube sensation proved that he has the ability to remain composed and recover after getting tagged with a powerful shot.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Lastly, it would be interesting to see if Woodley would push through with the tattoo bet. In order to secure a rematch against 'The Problem Child', the former UFC welterweight champ will have to get an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo.

