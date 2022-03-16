Challengers are often the underdogs when fighting for a UFC title. The champion is the favorite for a reason, right? It's only fair for the odds to typically sway in favor of the fighter who is atop the division.

Being an underdog and being written off are very different scenarios. Whether it be the fans, the champions or both, some challengers have been looked at as if they were already defeated before the fight happened. Opposite to that is the air of invincibility that a belt holder can have.

Reaching the peak of the sport warrants a great deal of confidence, but the challengers are only a step behind and should not be taken lightly. While some champions have retained their belts after disregarding the task at hand, others have had to eat crow after losing their spot at the top.

Being close enough to challenge for the belt should earn some respect and recognition. It may not always be given, but it's always deserved. Whether it rang true that the challenger was the second best or if the champion and fans were wrong and the underdog won, overlooking an opponent is bound to happen in a sport where confidence is a must.

With that said, here are 5 UFC title challengers who were written off before their title fight.

#5. Anthony Smith vs. Jon Jones at UFC 235

While Jon Jones doesn't have a loss that holds any value to it, he still managed to find himself losing the belt via his antics outside the octagon. Jones was later eligible to fight again and took on Alexander Gustafsson, a commendable opponent who gave Jones a run for his money in their first match.

An impressive streak of three finishes put Anthony Smith in a position to request a title shot. The wish was granted and Smith was set to fight Jones at UFC 235. Not many people had faith in Smith to do what no one else had done, i.e., defeating Jon 'Bones' Jones. Rather, fans were already jumping ahead and seeing how the Daniel Cormier trilogy would turn out.

While the former champion made it clear that he and his team addressed Smith as a threat, that didn't mean that others gave him the same respect. Fans and fighters alike didn't give 'Lionheart' much of a shot to win this fight.

Come fight day, 'Bones' was a -900 favorite. He handily defeated Smith, although an illegal knee did stir up a disqualification fright for a moment. Smith showcased true heart and, to the surprise of many, hung in there until the final horn.

#4. Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva looked about as invisible as a fighter could coming into UFC 162. Fantastic defense coupled with violently unique striking created the best middleweight champion in UFC history. It didn't come as a surprise to see how the majority of the MMA community had little belief that Weidman would steal the belt.

'The Spider' may not have publicly disregarded Weidman, but the fight shows that he didn't acknowledge his opponents' striking ability as a problem. Silva has showboated in the past, but the theatrics against Weidman were blatantly disrespectful.

Challenging 'The All-American' to hit him, Silva dug his own grave when a lead-hook landed and knocked him unconscious. When this fight was scheduled, many saw Weidman as a victim for Silva's legacy. This still remains as one of the most shocking upsets in MMA history.

#3. Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey

After achieving a 12-0 record with a 100% finishing rate, Rousey was as mainstream as a fighter could get. Bringing in a lot of attention to the sport, the former Olympian had a lot riding on her UFC 193 performance against Holly Holm.

Perhaps the success got to her head, maybe the support of fans had her feeling bulletproof, or it was her coach that has been reviled as being a "yes-man". It could be the product of all of those at once, but one thing is for sure and it's that Rousey did not look prepared for the problems that Holm posed.

Rousey had a great run as the bantamweight champion and she remains one of the most enigmatic fighters to bless our screens. Being a -1500 favorite is about as concrete a testament one could find to show how little faith fans and pundits put into Holm getting the job done. But history is told by the winners.

#2. Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold 2

Luke Rockhold is confidence incarnate. Unfortunately, the former middleweight champion couldn't "conceive, believe, achieve" his way to defeating Michael Bisping a second time.

As is commonly criticized, Rockhold is a little cocky. This isn't exactly unearned. He's the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion who had already decisively defeated 'The Count', which made it a fair thought to think that Rockhold would run through him again.

With Bisping taking this bout on short notice, he wasn't expected to dethrone Luke Rockhold after only two weeks of preparation. The Brit was able to shock everyone with a first-round knockout of Rockhold, who later admitted that he took Bisping's ability for granted.

#1. Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is undoubtedly the most dominant female fighter to compete in the UFC. Teeing off on Rousey, knocking out 'Cyborg' and laying waste to Misha Tate, the former women's bantamweight champion made her time as champion look too easy.

Enter Julianna Peña. Prior to the title fight, she submitted Sara McMann. While it was an impressive win, it didn't hold a candle to what Nunes had been doing on her tear through contenders.

'The Lioness' was expected to make it a short night at the office and retain the belt. Fans and fighters were almost all congruent with picking Nunes to leave with the belt, but Peña proved most people wrong, pulling off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history via second-round submission. Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes was probably the fight to be, but 'The Venezuelan Vixen" put that immediate idea to rest.

