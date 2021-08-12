5 UFC welterweights Conor McGregor can beat if he returns to the 170-lbs division

As of late, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been struggling in terms of consistency. The days of his undefeated run in the UFC's featherweight division are well in the past, with the Irishman's future set in either the lightweight or welterweight divisions.

Conor McGregor's record at lightweight currently stands at 1-3, with his last three fights in the division all ending in defeat. His UFC welterweight record is slightly more favorable, with two wins and one loss.

Should Conor McGregor move back up to 170-lbs to find some form, he must be incredibly selective in who he faces. The talent within the top five of the welterweight division is of such a high level that the Irishman would likely be a heavy underdog against any of them.

A tune-up fight could help him regain some of the respect he once held and re-establish his image as 'Notorious' into the minds of UFC fans. In the following list, we will detail five opponents Conor McGregor could potentially defeat should he move back up to welterweight.

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

While a fight between Conor McGregor and Santiago Ponzinibbio is not one that fans are calling out for at the time of writing, it is an intriguing matchup all the same.

'The Argentine Dagger' has been a part of some incredible fights in the past and has defeated the likes of Mike Perry, Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson. However, he was forced to spend an extended period out of the sport due to several health matters.

He returned in 2021 and was knocked out by Li Jingliang at UFC on ABC 1. Many attributed this loss to ring rust. Ponzinibbio then competed again against an upcoming prospect in Miguel Baeza, and after falling behind in the first round, 'The Argentine Dagger' rallied in the second and third. He won the fight by decision in one of the gutsiest performances of the year.

Ponzinibbio is currently ranked thirteenth in the welterweight division. Should he pick up another victory in 2021, he would likely move into the top ten, which may be enough to entice Conor McGregor into accepting a fight with him, although it is still incredibly unlikely. But Ponzinibbio's love of striking and his tendency to take a hit to land a hit would arguably play right into Conor McGregor's fighting style.

