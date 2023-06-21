5 Worst UFC title performances by challengers

Most UFC fighters will only ever receive one title shot in their entire careers. Thus, mixed martial artists take great care to fully prepare themselves for the challenge of dethroning a champion to claim UFC gold. This has inspired some of the greatest title-winning performances in the promotion's history.

Few will ever forget Conor McGregor's masterclass against Eddie Alvarez in his pursuit of two-division champion status. Similarly, TJ Dillashaw's jaw-dropping performance against Renan Barão is often hailed as one of the greatest-ever title performances. Unfortunately, not every fighter rises to the occasion.

Throughout the promotion's history, there have been challengers who squandered title shots by underperforming. Whether it's due to a fighter being far too intimidated by the reigning champion or simply not being good enough to defeat them, such fighters perform poorly and this list looks at five of them.

#5. Paulo Costa vs. Israel Adesanya, UFC 253

Before 2020, Paulo Costa was regarded as a high-level middleweight and a potential threat to Israel Adesanya's title reign at 185 pounds. The Brazilian bruiser was an undefeated pressure fighter who intelligently sandwiched his foes between himself and the fence before unloading with a punishing assault.

This earned 'Borrachinha' 12 stoppages in 13 fights. Upon facing 'The Last Stylebender', however, Costa was out of his depth. None of the tactics he typically used to trap opponents against the fence worked and he was made to look sluggish and levels below his opponent.

In the second round, he was dropped and TKO'd before Adesanya subjected him to a humiliating celebration. It was an embarrassing performance that saw Costa look at a complete loss as to how to deal with Adesanya's low kicks and counterpunching.

#4. TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling, UFC 280

Ahead of his title bout with Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw was extremely dismissive of his opponent's skills. He openly mocked his striking and claimed that 'Funk Master' was not a threatening fighter. Apparently, his statements were all a ruse to dupe his foe into striking with him.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Aljamain Sterling (-165 ML) gets the victory over TJ Dillashaw 🥊

Aljamain Sterling (-165 ML) gets the victory over TJ Dillashaw 🥊https://t.co/am5D6wig18

This was because Dillashaw, a former champion, had dislocated his shoulder countless times in his training camp. Thus, he entered his clash with Sterling at UFC 280 as a one-armed fighter. His offense was almost completely impotent and he accomplished nothing of note during the bout.

Instead, he dislocated his arm and never looked capable of remotely challenging Sterling, who effortlessly TKO'd him in the second round after identifying his opponent's injury.

#3. Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya, UFC 248

While Israel Adesanya's performance at UFC 248 has received significant criticism since his outing against Yoel Romero, it has aged somewhat better given how 'The Soldier of God' has looked in recent years. The Cuban phenom recently faced Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator light heavyweight championship.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Referee Dan Miragliotta spoke to Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero before the start of the fourth round. "You gotta give the judges something to score."Referee Dan Miragliotta spoke to Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero before the start of the fourth round. #UFC248 "You gotta give the judges something to score."Referee Dan Miragliotta spoke to Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero before the start of the fourth round. #UFC248 https://t.co/GO2hVo5NJG

However, Romero spent four rounds doing almost nothing, which is exactly what he did against 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 248. Besides landing one hard punch, Romero never pressed the action when it became clear that Adesanya was content to rack up points by low-kicking him at range.

He showed zero signs of urgency and spent minutes on end simply standing in front of the former kickboxer. It was a bizarre display that has become typical of 'The Soldier of God'. The performance is especially poor considering that Romero received his title shot against Adesanya while on a two-fight losing streak.

#2. Megan Anderson vs. Amanda Nunes, UFC 259

The women's featherweight division is likely doomed to extinction. It was first created as a showcase for Cris Cyborg after she signed with the UFC. Since her historic loss to Amanda Nunes, the women's 145-pound weight class has experienced a drought of sorts.

br_betting @br_betting



The Lioness defeats Megan Anderson in the 1st round by submission



(via

Yeah, Amanda Nunes is theThe Lioness defeats Megan Anderson in the 1st round by submission(via @ufc Yeah, Amanda Nunes is the 🐐The Lioness defeats Megan Anderson in the 1st round by submission(via @ufc)https://t.co/vGCVZMlhbn

It consists primarily of bantamweights who don't want to cut weight and very few actual featherweights. Among these featherweights was towering Australian power-puncher Megan Anderson. At UFC 259, she was given her chance at MMA immortality when she faced 'The Lioness' for the featherweight title.

Instead, she was uncharacteristically timid and froze in front of Nunes after eating the first hard shot from the Brazilian. She mounted no noteworthy offense and quickly shot for an ill-advised takedown after realizing she didn't want to strike with 'The Lioness'. Seconds later, she was defeated via reverse triangle armbar.

#1. Irene Aldana vs. Amanda Nunes, UFC 289

At UFC 289, Irene Aldana was given the opportunity to join Alexa Grasso, Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez as the fourth Mexican champion in the promotion. After Julianna Peña withdrew from her trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes due to injury, 'Robles' stepped in as her replacement.

Instead of rising to the occasion, Aldana was more timid than she's ever been. She landed almost nothing of significance besides a hard right hand in the first round. She was easily taken down by the Brazilian, who simply coasted to a win against an extraordinarily overmatched opponent.

After the bout, countless narratives sprung accusing Aldana of being fearful or only seeking a moral victory by not being finished by Nunes. Whatever caused her to perform so passively remains unknown, but there will likely be a long road she must walk before she is ever given another title shot.

