7 MMA fighters who have competed in other combat sports

MMA enjoys a fundamental connection to countless other combat sports. The reasoning is in the name itself: mixed martial arts. It is a mixture of different martial arts disciplines, and the sport was originally founded due to a shared interest in identifying which fighting styles stood above the rest.

So, it is only reasonable that there are numerous mixed martial artists who have competed in other combat sports before or after they competed in MMA. In a sport founded off the back of Royce Gracie's success as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, is there any wonder that fighters can come from different backgrounds?

Not only can they come from different backgrounds, but some are also good enough to have achieved significant levels of success in the combat sport from which they came. So with that being said, this list goes over seven MMA fighters who have competed in other combat sports.

#7. Ronda Rousey, Judo

Ronda Rousey is one of the most famous MMA fighters of all time. She is notable for bringing women's MMA to the attention of the UFC en route to becoming a global superstar. However, before she was ever the UFC women's bantamweight champion, 'Rowdy' was a judoka.

But she didn't merely train at a dojo, she actively competed in Judo, and famously won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win a medal in Olympic Judo. As one of the precursors to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, there is no doubting Judo's connection to MMA and what it has brought to the sport.

#6. Mike Perry, Bare-knuckle boxing

At one point in time, Mike Perry was a high-potential prospect in MMA. He was an undefeated knockout artist, in whom the UFC took great interest. Unfortunately, a lack of focus and constant issues with his training camp led to a startling downswing that saw him exit the sport.

Now, 'Platinum' has found a new life in bare-knuckle boxing, amassing an unbeaten run as the face of BKFC. He recently defeated Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO after shattering his foe's teeth. His performance even led to an unexpected post-fight staredown with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

#5. Holly Holm, Boxing

Holly Holm is an experienced striker, whose claim to fame is being the first woman to ever defeat Ronda Rousey in MMA. It ranks among the greatest upsets in the sport's history, as she completely outclassed her foe en route to scoring a thunderous second-round knockout.

However, before transitioning to MMA, 'The Preacher's Daughter' was a boxer. Not only was she a boxer, she was also a multi-division champion, whose career saw her get inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Holm retired from 'The Sweet Science' with a record of 33 wins and just two losses.

#4. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Combat Sambo

As is the case with many Russian athletes who transition into MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a background in Sambo. His experience in the martial art led to his unbeaten run in the UFC, which culminated in him capturing the promotion's lightweight title and defending it three times before retiring from the sport.

As a Sambist, 'The Eagle' was trained by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and the teachings imbued in him by his father led to massive success. Nurmagomedov became a two-time Combat Sambo World Champion, winning gold in 2009 and again in 2010.

#3. Israel Adesanya, Kickboxing

Reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the UFC. 'The Last Stylebender' is an elusive and mobile counterpuncher whose deep bag of feints and exceptional distance management often dupe his opponents into lunging after him, creating openings for counters.

However, his level of striking hasn't only found success in MMA, but it led to a prolific run in kickboxing as well. He racked up 75 wins and suffered just five losses, one of which was his infamous knockout loss to Alex Pereira. Despite his record, he never won a world title, only capturing regional titles in New Zealand.

#2. Kron Gracie, Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Kron Gracie is the last great attempt of the Gracie clan to reclaim the sport of MMA. As part of martial arts royalty, Kron Gracie is an exceptional grappler and his skills in jiu-jitsu translated well to MMA. Unfortunately, his last two performances left a lot to be desired.

Before diving into MMA, Gracie spent his time as a submission grappler, managing to capture the ADCC World Championship in 2013 as a black belt, becoming the first Gracie to do so since 2005.

#1. Alex Pereira, Kickboxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is known for being one of the best kickboxers in the sport, and for possessing one of the most lethal left hooks in the game. While Israel Adesanya had a stellar record as a kickboxer, 'The Last Stylebender' lacked a world championship in the sport.

This is not the case with 'Poatan,' who is among the greatest kickboxers of all time. He is the first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing history, having captured the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight titles.