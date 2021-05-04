Aleksandar Rakic claims he is the man to stop Jiri Prochazka 

UFC light-heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic appoints himself as the man to beat Jiri Prochazka. Taking to Twitter in response to Daniel Cormier's comment, the 29-year old Austrian wasted no time in putting his name on notice.

Following Prochazka's stellar spinning elbow knockout that came against a tough Dominick Reyes, the big Czech has raised quite a few eyebrows in the MMA community. Mighty impressed by his recent performance, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier had the following to say:

"I think he's special...He's an avalanche going downhill and there is nothing that is going to stop him unless you can knock him out, and I don't know who can do that outside of maybe the champion Jan Blachowicz."

Quickly responding to Daniel Cormier's tweet, Aleksandar Rakic stated that he would be more than ready to take up the assignment. Teasing fans into talking about yet another potentially thrilling contest, Rakic said:

Hey @dc_mma, I know a guy... 🚀🚀🚀

When did Aleksandar Rakic sign with the UFC?

Since signing with the UFC in March 2017, 'Rocket' has been powering through the division in style. Currently owning the number-two spot in the UFC's light-heavyweight rankings, Aleksandar Rakic is only behind Brazilian mixed martial artist Glover Teixeira.

Having won his last two bouts via unanimous decision against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, Rakic seems a tough nut to crack. However, with Jiri Prochazka presently being on a hot streak, predictions may not be as easy to make for fans and experts around the world.

Entering the UFC on a ten-fight winning streak, Jiri Prochazka wasted no time in proving his mettle. Violently knocking out both his opponents - Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes - Prochazka seems eager to claim the throne as world champion. But the 205-er will have to patiently wait his turn given his current position in the rankings.

With champion Jan Blachowicz defending his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266, all the attention is currently on the other side. However, this could prove to be the perfect opportunity for Dana White to schedule a contest between Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic.

