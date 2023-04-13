Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Alex Pereira's future, Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA top 15 list, and more.

#3 Alex Pereira is moving up to light heavyweight

Alex Pereira has finally confirmed that he is moving up to light heavyweight. In a video posted on his social channels. 'Poatan' announced that he believes that his job in the middleweight division is done.

However, he also made it clear that he is not moving up due to any issues with weight cutting. His massive size raised many questions about how he can fight as a middleweight, but he silenced the critics by comfortably making weight every time.

Pereira ended the short clip with a message to Israel Adesanya and warned him against provocation. He hinted that if Adesanya pushes it too much, he will not hesitate to go back down to 185 lbs. and fight him again.

Watch the video below:

#2 Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves out Conor McGregor from his MMA GOAT list

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not talked much about MMA since he quit being a coach. However, in a recent tweet, he listed his top 15 MMA GOATs list, which was topped jointly by Fedor Emelianenko and Jon Jones. At No.2 was Georges St-Pierre, followed by Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, and Daniel Cormier.

Take a look at the full list below:

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar My mma GOAT top 15 1) Fedor/Jones2) GSP3) AndersonSilva4) DemetriousJohnson 5) DanielCormier6) HenryCehudo7) JoseAldo8) KamaruUsman9) Adesanya10) BJPENN11) RoyceGraice12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar

Not to the surprise of any MMA fan, one name was missing from the list. Nurmagomedov has never respected his former foe Conor McGregor since their heated rivalry around UFC 229 even though he started as a fan of the Irishman. Fans were quick to point out that he had 'forgotten someone'.

It didn't take McGregor long to catch a glimpse of the tweet. He retorted with a cold response without taking any names or hurling insults. In a since-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' said:

"In the end it's who's left, don't forget. God bless Tidl Sport Science."

He also reposted a retaliatory top-15 list made by the Twitter account UFCStats that left out Nurmagomedov and had McGregor at the top.

#1 Three women sue Andrew Tate for alleged sexual assault

Andrew Tate can't seem to catch a break. It has barely been a week since he was released from prison under judicial control and put on house arrest.

A new report says that three women have filed a legal lawsuit against Tate in the U.K. accusing him of sexual and physical assault. According to a report by The Guardian, the accusers are seeking 'justice, accountability, and compensation' from the criminal investigation and hope to convict him in the U.K.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2013 and 2016. The women had first made complaints to the police eight years ago, but the case was dropped due to a lack of adequate evidence.

The women, aged in the late 20s-early 30s, worked as webcam models for Tate in Luton. They claim that they were abused, poorly paid, and threatened by Tate during their tenure.

The prosecution lawyer, Matt Jury, told Sky News that there was enough proof the first time around but the authorities simply did not take effective action.

Poll : 0 votes