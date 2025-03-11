A former UFC fighter says that Alex Pereira losing the light heavyweight title is nothing short of a nightmare for the organization. Elsewhere, Francis Ngannou made a joke about trying out a new career.

Ad

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Alex Pereira losing is a "nightmare" for the UFC: Brendan Schaub

Alex Pereira may have lost the title, but his defeat may just affect the UFC much more than his own legacy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This notion has been making the rounds on MMA media ever since UFC 313 ended. Multiple MMA experts have presented their theories on Pereira's loss jeopardizing the promotion's negotiation with Jon Jones for the Tom Aspinall fight. The latest to chime in was former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub, who labeled the situation a straight-up "nightmare" for Dana White and the rest of the brass:

Ad

Trending

"It’s a nightmare for the UFC that he [Magomed Ankalaev] won, a nightmare. Look at Dana’s [White] face. I knew Ankalaev won before Bruce Buffer read off anything... You can tell by his face. He’s looking at Bruce Buffer, and he just goes, ‘F*k.’ It’s a nightmare that Ankalaev’s the champ. It's a complete disaster across the board. He beat the biggest star.''

Ad

Schaub added how the "butterfly effect" of Pereira losing impacts Jon Jones's return to the octagon.

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments below (19:35):

Ad

Francis Ngannou jokingly teases new career

With nothing yet confirmed about his next combat sports outing, Francis Ngannou teased a change of career in his latest social media post:

"I might as well go back to security after I'm done fighting since I haven't decided what to convert to. It seems I still have the reflexes for it, and @monicabellucciofficiel would agree. If you need private security, you know what to do, but let me tell you, I'm not cheap, though."

Ad

Ad

Ngannou was recently at Al-Hisn Big Time Studios in Saudi Arabia. He seemed to be associated in some capacity with the filming of The Seven Dogs, a Saudi Arabian film starring Egyptian cinema icons Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz. The $40 million movie is backed by Turki Alalshikh and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys for Life fame.

Dillon Danis breaks the silence on Conor McGregor-Logan Paul

Conor McGregor hanging out with Jake and Logan Paul at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration hurt Dillon Danis.

Ad

Danis and McGregor have been friends and training partners for a long time. Danis was sued by Logan after he made controversial comments about the latter's fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the weeks leading up to their fight. Agdal filed a lawsuit accusing Danis of "revenge porn" and blaming him for "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm."

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Danis weighed in on how he felt about McGregor being spotted with the Paul brothers despite the lawsuit situation:

Ad

"I can't lie... Logan's trying to ruin my life and trying to take money from my kid's mouth, my whole family's mouth, every single day. And he's [McGregor] been through lawsuits, so he knows what it's like to be sued. Like, it sucks... That's why it kind of hurt. Like, you're kind of laughing and giggling with a guy that's really fucking ruining my fucking life, you know."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Danis further added that Logan had him blacklisted from the UFC and the WWE, but believes the YouTuber-turned-boxer will thank him eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.