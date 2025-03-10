Alex Pereira’s ex-girlfriend drops eye-opening reaction to his UFC 313 loss: "No more Chama. Karma."

Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend reacted to Magomed Ankalaev becoming the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

At UFC 313, Ankalaev started a new chapter in the 205-pound division by securing a title-winning unanimous decision against Pereira.

Many fans were disappointed to see Pereira lose. Meanwhile, the Brazilian superstar's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, shared a video on social media saying this:

"We have a new light heavyweight champion. No more Chama. Karma. He lost on International Women's Day. Maybe that's a sign guys, I don't know. New light heavyweight champion, Ankalaev, congrats. He did a really good job. If you guys are talking robbery, you don't understand anything from MMA."

Pereira's ex-girlfriend followed up by saying:

"So, let's not talk about robbery. That's completely BS. This guy won and actually he got this title shot very late, right? So, I think we should give him some props. Even if we don't like him or don't like his fighting style we should give him some props. No more chama."

Watch Pereira's ex-girlfriend seemingly celebrate his loss at UFC 313 below:

Pereira previously held a 5-0 record in the UFC light heavyweight division, including four wins for the world title.

Ankalaev's life-changing performance at UFC 313 extended his unbeaten streak to thirteen fights. The only blemish was a draw against Jan Blachowicz.

Dana White shares one-word response to immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev won the UFC 313 main event with scorecards of 49-46 and 48-47 x2.

There was slight backlash about the judge's decision, as some fans and analysts believe Pereira should have been awarded the first, third, and fifth rounds for a win.

The lack of a finish from Ankalaev, combined with Pereira's impressive title reign, has led to calls for an immediate rematch between them.

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Dana White had this to say when asked if he's leaning toward a rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev:

"Probably."

Check out White's comments about the UFC 313 main event below:

