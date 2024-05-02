Alex Pereira teased fans with a potential announcement surrounding UFC 301. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia set the boxing world on fire by testing positive for a banned substance.

Here are your top combat sports updates brought to you by Sportskeeda MMA.

Alex Pereira teases UFC 301 announcement

Alex Pereira posted a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday teasing "Breaking News" related to UFC 301. He was seen signing a sort of contract, after which he was handed a pair of Venum shorts but without the trademark gold lining that champions wear.

It led many fans to believe that Pereira was going to fight at heavyweight next, challenging interim titleholder Tom Aspinall. The two had hinted at the fight for a while before UFC 300. They also speculated that the fight may get announced during UFC 301, given it is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Pereira's home country.

Ryan Garcia tests positive for ostarine after Devin Haney win

A letter by VADA revealed on Wednesday that Ryan Garcia's urine sample taken on the day before and the day of the Devin Haney fight has tested positive for ostarine. He also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, but its presence is unconfirmed until further lab analysis.

Garcia now has 10 days to challenge the ruling and request that his B-sample be tested. He has vehemently denied the allegations online, claiming that he does not even know what ostarine is. He blamed an Ashwagandha supplement possibly tainted with the substance for the positive report.

The New York State Athletic Commission is currently investigating the matter. If the findings prove that Garcia is indeed in violation, the result of the fight may get overturned.

In a reaction to the matter, Haney said in a statement to ESPN:

"Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet, he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don't play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light."

Read the full statement below:

Sean Strickland pulls a gun on pranksters

Sean Strickland found yet another opportunity to brandish his firearm when a few men, around in their late teens or early twenties by their looks, tried to prank the UFC star.

Strickland shared CCTV footage of the incident on his Instagram page with a caption explaining what happened. In the video, the intruders can be seen trying to run away after ringing the bell. Strickland follows them out holding a gun in his hand.

He wrote:

"It's 1 am and I get a ring alert. [A] car pulls you and some guys jump out and go to the side of my house, in the process of covering my white a*s I hear a bang lol. You guys have a car, it's Friday night - why aren't you out trying to get P? Kids these days. All the wrong priorities. Didn't see the doorbell alert till after... Just so you all know! I get crazy stuff sent to my house.... lol!"