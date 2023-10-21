Alexander Volkanovski's wife: Meet Emma Volkanovski, the woman behind Australia’s only UFC champion

Alexander Volkanovski's wife has recently drawn fan attention due to her role in the featherweight kingpin's acceptance of a short-notice lightweight title rematch with Islam Makhachev. A week ago, UFC 294 was rocked by disaster when Charles Oliveira withdrew from the main event after suffering a deep cut.

However, the UFC was quick to find a replacement. Instead of calling on surging lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, to honor his commitment as a backup fighter, the promotion stunned the MMA community by announcing Alexander Volkanovski as the short-notice replacement on 10 days notice.

According to the reigning featherweight champion, his wife, Emma Volkanovski, described it as destiny. Alexander Volkanovski's wife, like her husband, is known for prioritizing fitness, and the couple have two daughters, with a third on the way. But when did the couple first cross paths?

The two have known each other for over a decade, having been high school sweethearts. Based on an Instagram post that Alexander Volkanovski himself dedicated to his wedding anniversary in 2020, the two have been dating for 18 years, and married for 11.

Alexander Volkanovski's wife will follow UFC 294 very closely, as her husband takes on the daunting task of defeating Islam Makhachev, a man to whom he lost when he had a full camp's worth of preparation. Now, however, the odds are stacked against him, as he had just 10 days to prepare himself for the bout.

However, Volkanovski is nothing if not confident, and has predicted a knockout.