Aljamain Sterling's mind-blowing rehydration for UFC 292, veteran denied spot on pay-per-view card, Logan Paul claps back at Jake Paul: MMA News Roundup

In today's issue, we will discuss Aljamain Sterling's incredible weight gain post UFC 292 weigh-ins, a promotional veteran being denied a spot on the Boston pay-per-view card, and Logan Paul's back-and-forth with his brother Jake.

#3. Aljamain Sterling's rehydration at UFC 292 blows fans' minds

Aljamain Sterling made weight with ease ahead of his UFC 292 clash with Sean O'Malley. 'Funk Master' is known to cut an immense amount of weight to make 135 pounds and took to X (formerly Twitter) to let fans know how his rehydration was going.

Sterling said the following:

"144.4. [pounds] and climbing."

One fan could barely believe that he had gained so much weight, and said:

"Damn bro don't tell us that's nasty"

Aljamain Sterling has hinted that his clash with O'Malley will be his last fight at bantamweight. However, 'Sugar' recently shared his skepticism about 'Funk Master' moving divisions.

#2. Promotional veteran denied a spot on UFC 292 card despite "texting many times"

Veteran Joe Lauzon has revealed that despite asking the promotion many times, he was denied a place on the UFC 292 card, which takes place in Boston.

Lauzon is a Massachusetts native and a fan-favorite amongst the Boston faithful, and the lightweight featured in a Q&A session held prior to the UFC 292 ceremonial weigh-ins. During the discussion, Joe Lauzon revealed that he had tried to get on the pay-per-view card but was not granted his wish.

He stated:

"I tried [securing a fight], but it didn't work out. I texted many, many times. I was told my services were not needed. I would’ve fought whoever, but I really wanted to fight Chase Hooper. He had just beat Nick Fiore, who is another local guy."

Watch the video below from 4:20:

#1. Logan Paul fires back at Jake Paul for "overanalyzing"

Trouble has been brewing between Logan Paul and his brother Jake for some time now, as competitive spirits are running high between them.

The pair recently had a viral exchange on the IMPAULSIVE podcast where 'Maverick' claimed to be a better boxer than 'The Problem Child'.

Several days later, on B/S with Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' stated that Logan Paul's reaction, or lack thereof, to his win over Nate Diaz was incredibly surprising.

Now Logan Paul has fired back at his brother for "overanalyzing" the moment. He said on Instagram:

"I had a wrestling match in front of 50,000 people & booked it across the country afterwards to watch you fight, I was BEYOND exhausted by this point, and it was obvious you were going to win STOP OVERANALYZING"

Screenshot of Logan Paul's comment