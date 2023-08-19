WATCH: Things get heated between Ian Garry and Neil Magny at UFC 292 face-off - "I'm about to slap the f**k out of you!"

Ian Garry and Neil Magny have piqued the interest of MMA fans across the world following their heated pre-fight UFC 292 press conference.

Their beef stems from Magny's comments about how the beating he would give Garry would be akin to the beating he would give his son to teach him discipline. The comments appeared to strike a nerve with the Irishman, who continued to reference them during his pre-fight press event.

Ian Garry and Neil Magny both carried that intensity into their final face-off before fight night at the ceremonial weigh-ins yesterday. 'The Future' began the war of words by saying the following:

"You ain't ready for me baby!"

Magny replied with this:

"I'm about to slap the f**k out of you! You remember that tomorrow. I'm slapping the f**k out of you! Front hand and back hand, you choose. I'm beating the f**k out of you tomorrow! Be ready for it."

Watch the video below from 5:45:

Neil Magny has stepped up on short notice to face Ian Garry at UFC 292 after Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Garry's manager Lloyd Pierson caused quite a stir amongst UFC fighters after he was captured telling 'The Future' that Neal's "p*ssy" was too sore to fight. Fan-favorites Sean O'Malley and Kevin Holland both took to Twitter to call out Pierson for his comments.

Ian Garry has eyes on Stephen Thompson after UFC 292

Ian Garry arrived on the UFC's shores in November 2021, and the confidence with which 'The Future' carried himself was evident from his debut inside the octagon.

Garry has settled into his UFC career well, and currently holds a record of 5-0 in the promotion. His next test will be the toughest of his career to date, with Ian Garry set to take on Neil Magny in the feature bout of the UFC 292 main card.

'The Future' is confident that he will overcome 'The Haitian Sensation' in their clash this weekend, and Garry has already decided on who he wants to face next.

The Irishman was interviewed yesterday after making weight, where he called for a fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in December. He said:

"When I get the win on Saturday night, I'd love to fight Wonderboy in December. I think that just is such a fun matchup. The striking display that the fans [would see], the fans would be the real winners because, I want it over five rounds as well. A five-round fight, me and Wonderboy would be absolutely epic. It would be unbelievable."

Watch the video below from 1:00: