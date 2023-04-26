Tristan Tate, Andrew's younger brother, gave his thoughts on the New Orleans brawl last week in which Nate Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen. According to him, Diaz's actions were motivated only by the intention to defend himself.

Nate Diaz got into a fight with Netflix star Chase deMoor during the Misfits boxing event last week. The former UFC star was escorted out of the venue following his teammate Chris Avila's emphatic victory over Paul Bamba in a 4-round boxing bout.

Following that, a full-blown altercation broke out between Diaz's massive entourage, Chase deMoor, and other unnamed individuals during a rage-fueled rampage through the streets of New Orleans. During this time, Rodney Petersen, who looks a lot like YouTube and WWE star Logan Paul, stepped in to try to defuse the situation, as he explained in his narration.

Fight Haven @FightHaven

[ @PaulLABamba] Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night... Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night...[🎥 @PaulLABamba] https://t.co/ZmPcW3pBAu

Nate Diaz interpreted it as a confrontation and quickly wrapped Petersen in a standing guillotine choke before leaving him unconscious. Diaz's actions may land him in a world of trouble now that second-degree battery assault charges have been levied against him.

Despite widespread outrage over Nate Diaz's violent actions, Tristan Tate has spoken up in his defense, insisting that the Stockton native was only trying to protect himself. He also added that by the looks of Petersen's body language, he has no fighting experience, but still sided with Diaz on the grounds of self-defense. Tate wrote on Twitter:

"He didn’t have his hand positioning or footwork right… that only shows he doesn’t know HOW to fight. That doesn't mean he wasn’t the aggressor or that fighting wasn’t his intention. Credit to Nate on this one, I call it self defense."

Check out the tweet below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



That does not mean he wasn’t the aggressor or that fighting wasn’t his intention.



Credit to Nate on this one, I call self defence. @jakeshieldsajj He didn’t have his hand positioning or footwork right… that only shows he doesn’t know HOW to fight.That does not mean he wasn’t the aggressor or that fighting wasn’t his intention.Credit to Nate on this one, I call self defence. @jakeshieldsajj He didn’t have his hand positioning or footwork right… that only shows he doesn’t know HOW to fight.That does not mean he wasn’t the aggressor or that fighting wasn’t his intention.Credit to Nate on this one, I call self defence.

Nate Diaz's teammate condemns the New Orleans Police Department in the wake of second-degree battery charges against the former UFC star

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) recently issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on charges of second-degree violence.

On Friday (April 21), Diaz was in New Orleans to support his teammate Chris Avila at a Misfits Boxing event when he was recorded choking out a Rodney Petersen on the street.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story: New Orleans police: Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, arrest warrant issuedFull story: mmafighting.com/2023/4/24/2369… New Orleans police: Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, arrest warrant issued Full story: mmafighting.com/2023/4/24/2369… https://t.co/ydObhbayCL

Diaz's legal team issued a statement, claiming that the Stockton native was simply defending himself. Jake Shields, Diaz's training partner, recently spoke out against the New Orleans Police Department, arguing that the city's actions against Diaz are counterproductive given the prevalence of crime there. In 2022, more than 280 people were murdered in New Orleans, as reported by WDSU.

Shields wrote on Twitter:

"New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight. They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight



They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources 🤡 New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources 🤡

Poll : 0 votes