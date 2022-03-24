×
Audio: Jorge Masvidal denies being arrested and charged during call with Nevada Athletic Commission

Jorge Masvidal was reportedly taken into police custody recently
Avinash Tewari
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 04:31 PM IST
News

Jorge Masvidal has been the center of attention after he allegedly attacked Colby Covington at Papi Steakhouse in his hometown of Miami, Florida. Reports surfaced that 'Gamebred' turned himself over to the police, and the BMF titleholder was even seen exiting a police vehicle in handcuffs.

A few hours prior to the time of writing, Masvidal posted on Twitter, suggesting he was out and about. His manager Malki Kawa posted to confirm the same.

Masvidal is free now #freecain

In the most recent development, MMA Junkie released the audio of a call 'Gamebred' is having with the Nevada Athletic Commission to seek a promoter's license for his bare-knuckle fight promotion Gamebred FC. During the conversation, a member of the NAC asked Masvidal if he had been recently arrested or charged, which the Miami resident denied.

Read the transcript below:

NAC: "Were you arrested on Monday night?"
Masvidal: "No sir, I have not been arrested, and bench warrant, nothing has been set."
NAC: "You have not been charged?... Have you been charged?"
Masvidal: "To my knowledge, no. I have not been charged."

'Gamebred' did admit that his lawyers are working on the case, to which the officials replied that they'd like to see how all of this plays out.

Listen to the full audio in the clip below:

Could this public scuffle with Colby Covington impact Jorge Masvidal's career?

It's no secret that 'Gamebred' is one of the biggest draws in the UFC and MMA at large. He recently signed a new contract with the UFC, which reportedly makes him the third-highest paid athlete in the company. The only other people who make more money in the UFC are most likely Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya.

New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3 twitter.com/GamebredFighte…

UFC president Dana White has never been one to be affected by controversial statements and actions. However, if Jorge Masvidal faces jail time, it could severely harm this final run of his career. At 37 years old with over 50 professional fights under his belt, Masvidal doesn't have much left in the tank. He will most likely want to have the biggest fights of his career as soon as possible to make the most of his available time and existing momentum.

Although the Miami resident is coming off three consecutive losses, he could still be a huge draw, especially if matched up against fellow stars like Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor.

Edited by Avinash Tewari
