"What's open right now?" - Jorge Masvidal seemingly out of police custody and looking for places to visit

Jorge Masvidal is apparently out of custody after surrendering to Miami Beach police on Wednesday night. The BMF title holder was arrested on felony battery charges after an alleged assault on his arch-rival Colby Covington. In his latest tweet, 'Gamebred' seemed to be looking for places to visit, or perhaps was simply alluding to the fact that he's out of custody. The post read:

"What’s open right now ?"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter What’s open right now ? What’s open right now ?

News of Masvidal's release was also confirmed by his manager Malki Kawa.

A video of Jorge Masvidal exiting a police vehicle in handcuffs went viral on the internet. 'Street Jesus' was recently involved in an altercation with Colby Covington outside the Papi Steakhouse in Miami. Covington allegedly accused Masvidal of punching him twice in the face after catching him unaware.

Per a report, 'Chaos' suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on the wrist. Additionally, Covington has demanded $15K to repair his Rolex watch worth $90K, which was damaged in the scuffle.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Masvidal uploaded a video challenging Covington to show his face. His manager also joined in, demanding evidence of Covington's broken tooth.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night(via @GamebredFighter According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) https://t.co/psEJINBHkn

malki kawa @malkikawa I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.

A picture of the alleged police report has also been going around on social media:

Khabib Nurmagomedov blasted Colby Covington for filing a report against Jorge Masvidal

While many have condemned Jorge Masvidal's alleged attack on Colby Covington, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks differently. 'The Eagle' slammed Covington for filing a police report after being attacked by a professional fighter of the same weight class.

Nurmagomedov did not take kindly to Covington's trash talk about Masvidal's family and all welterweights to stop accepting fights against Covington to teach him a lesson. The Dagestani's post read:

"If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone's family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?"

