August, September, November, December' - Khamzat Chimaev claims that he is going to fight 4 times in 2021

Khamzat Chimaev is willing to make up for the time he has been out of action from the UFC. 'Borz' recently took to Twitter to express his desire to step into the octagon in four consecutive months this year, starting August.

"I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready," Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready إن شاء الله. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev's last fight in the UFC was against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in September last year. He finished Meerschaert in 17 seconds after he connected a brutal right hand that sent Meerschaert to the canvas.

Best known for quick turnarounds in the UFC, Chimaev shot to fame following his knockout of Meerschaert. Since then, the 27-year-old has called out plenty of top contenders in the middleweight and welterweight divisions, including the champions.

Recently, rumors had it that Khamzat Chimaev will welcome a returning Nick Diaz to the UFC. However, the Stockton fighter's manager denied the speculation, claiming that Chimaev's MMA credentials were not decorated enough to compete against Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev considered retiring from MMA:

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v McKee

After recovering from COVID-19, Khamzat Chimaev felt he would be unable to return to his usual best and continue fighting in the UFC. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Chechen fighter said he's retiring from MMA.

"I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I'm done, yes, I know that I didn't take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a huge thank you to my team. I want to say a huge thank you to UFC," Khamzat Chimaev wrote on his Instagram account.

From Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram (and translated through Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EiJYKroClj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2021

UFC president Dana White got in touch with Chimaev and asked him to take a much-needed rest instead of training. He has since recovered from the post-COVID-19 complications and looks set to make his UFC return.

Khamzat Chimaev was expected to fight Leon Edwards on the December 19th card, but the fight was called off after the Englishman tested positive for COVID-19. The highly-anticipated clash was booked two more times but ended up getting canceled on both occasions.