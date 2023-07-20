"BEEN TAKING IT SERIOUSLY LATELY " - Conor McGregor returns to SBG Ireland for training amid Michael Chandler fight speculations, fans react

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his much-awaited UFC comeback later this year, where he will go head-to-head with Michael Chandler. Before their showdown in late 2023, both fighters coached rival teams on 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) season 31.

Despite doubts surrounding the fight due to McGregor's reluctance to join the USADA testing pool, 'The Notorious' made a return to his familiar training grounds at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin, Ireland. The Irishman took to social media to share images from his latest sparring session at the facility:

"Honey, I’m home!"

The news of his reappearance at the gym ignited a fire of excitement among fans worldwide.

One fan wrote:

"Conor is a beast now, he’s going to win."

Another wrote:

"Silverback IRISH GORILLA. 🇮🇪🦍"

While another fan predicted the outcome of a possible fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler:

"Conor TKOs Chandler in the first round."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the photos:

"Let's hope Conor trains hard and has the best comeback in UFC history."

"CONOR'S BEEN TAKING IT SERIOUSLY LATELY GOD BLESS THAT MAN LET'S GO BIG WHAT AN INSPIRATION IN ADMIRATION AMEN."

"The King notorious."



Conor McGregor allegedly gets into an altercation with fans in a UK bar

Conor McGregor once again finds himself at the center of controversy, facing fresh trouble after allegedly being involved in a bar scuffle in the UK. The former UFC two-division champion's visit to attend a family funeral in Prenton, Merseyside took an unfortunate turn when an incident erupted, leading to his swift departure from the scene.

In a video circulating online, McGregor can be seen being escorted into a car by his security guards after the brawl unfolded during the funeral gathering of his late aunt, Paula McGregor.

The situation drew attention from local authorities, with Merseyside Police responding to reports of the altercation at The Saddle pub in Prenton on the evening of Tuesday, July 18. The incident has caused a stir among fans and media, with concerns raised about the fighter's conduct outside the octagon.