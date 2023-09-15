Belal Muhammad makes wild claim about UFC Noche fighter taking on Israel Adesanya after win on Saturday

Belal Muhammad presented a potential two-fight plan for a top middleweight competing at UFC Noche.

On Saturday night, September 16, the UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a fight night event celebrating Mexican Independence Day. In the co-main event of UFC Noche, Kevin Holland looks to extend his win streak to three by taking out rising superstar Jack Della Maddalena.

According to Belal Muhammad, if Holland emerges victorious against Della Maddalena, he could be matched up against a former UFC champion. ‘Remember the Name’ had this to say on Twitter:

“I think Holland wins Saturday then fights izzy at 185”

Kevin Holland has fought at welterweight and middleweight in the Octagon. Over the last year and a half, he’s been committed to the 170-pound division, as his last six fights were at the lower weight class.

‘Trailblazer’ has shown interest in moving back up to 185 pounds, but he must get through Della Maddalena before worrying about what’s next.

Fans react to Belal Muhammad’s prediction for Kevin Holland

Israel Adesanya vs. Kevin Holland seems to be a matchup that fans find intriguing but doesn’t make sense from a rankings perspective. With that said, anything is possible in MMA, so it’s not out of the question if Holland wins on Saturday night.

Once Belal Muhammad shared his prediction about Holland, the Twitter comment section was filled with various reactions, including the following fans saying:

“It’s too early for Holland to fight Izzy at the moment so he should fight Paulo Costa if he loses to Khamzat or Vettori”

“I think Izzy needs time off. Holland is too active for that. That would be a great fight though!”

“Lol no, if Holland wins, give him luque or brady”

“are you high?”

“That actually is a really good fight good matchup”

“I've wanted that fight for years now”

Twitter comments

Before worrying about what’s next, Kevin Holand is locked in for his upcoming battle against Jack Della Maddalena. It’ll be easier said than done for ‘Trailblazer,’ as Della Maddalena holds a UFC record of 5-0, including four wins inside the distance.

Only time will tell which ranked welterweight will emerge victorious inside the T-Mobile Arena.