5 potential opponents for Belal Muhammad after UFC Vegas 51 win

Things are going great for Belal Muhammad right now. He's 7-0-1 in his last eight fights and avenged a 2016 loss to Vicente Luque in what was a stellar 5-round performance at UFC Vegas 51. Although the welterweight division is steeped in talent and it's really hard to tell who deserves what, 'Remember The Name' is making his presence known and he's not too far away from a title.

Vicente Luque is one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC. He's never been finished in the organization and he always puts on exciting performances. Muhammad admitted that he was trepedatious in taking this rematch given the knockout loss from their original meeting. However, there's only one way to go, and it's up; Luque was in the way and the Roufusport fighter had to deal with him.

Now that he's made a splash in the division once again, fans are curious on what exactly is next for Muhammad. The welterweight division as a whole is in a very peculiar position at the moment. It's strangely stagnant but also burning with friction in the top 10 rankings. Kamaru Usman is the champion and if the trend continues, he'll be dominant for a very long time. While it seems that he's run through all of the division's contenders, there's a laundry list of fresh faces hoping to shake things up at 170lbs. 'Remember The Name' is one of these new faces. Here are 5 potential opponents for Belal Muhammad after his UFC Vegas 51 win.

#5. Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad

Sean Brady (right) could be a possible opponent for Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has the potential to shut down two of the UFC's most underrated prospects back-to-back. If, directly after beating Vicente Luque, the Roufusport standout could defeat Sean Brady, then that would be wildly impressive.

Brady is a 29-year-old 15-0 fighter who is most recently coming off a victory over Michael Chiesa. This was no easy victory, as 'Maverick' was able to put it on the undefeated fighter late in the fight, but this showed that Brady is durable.

The top of the 170lb division is pretty busy, and there are a lot of fighters tied together in bouts that are all but scheduled yet. Should the 33-year-old not find anyone ranked higher than him in a timely manner, then Sean Brady is the next best thing.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Alhamdillah we did it Thankyou to all my supporters Alhamdillah we did it Thankyou to all my supporters https://t.co/qu01F6PkWD

#4. The loser of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards (left) v Belal Muhammad weigh-in

"Unfinished" is a great adjective that describes Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad's mild rivalry. When the two first met, it was the Roufusport fighter coming in on short notice to replace Khamzat Chimaev against Edwards. 'Rocky' was getting the better of Muhammad, but it was an accidental eye poke that ended the bout, resulting in a "no contest" on both of their records.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"I have to say



"He is most deserved for the next crack at my title!"



The champ expects a rematch with Birmingham's finest soon The most challenging fight Kamaru Usman has faced in his UFC career?"I have to say @Leon_edwardsmma .""He is most deserved for the next crack at my title!"The champ expects a rematch with Birmingham's finest soon The most challenging fight Kamaru Usman has faced in his UFC career?"I have to say @Leon_edwardsmma.""He is most deserved for the next crack at my title!"The champ expects a rematch with Birmingham's finest soon 👊 https://t.co/MfPaLw5moF

Edwards challenging for the title next is as good as done. UFC president Dana White has been very candid on this being the next fight for the welterweight strap. Should Usman retain his title and defeat the Englishman for a second time, then a rematch against Muhammad is the right move.

Antithetically, if 'The Nigerean Nightmare' loses his title and for some strange reason isn't granted an immediate rematch, then taking on Muhammad would be the best way to rebound in an attempt to challenge for the belt once again.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is a hot prospect in the UFC right now.

Khamzat Chimaev is the hottest prospect that the UFC has ever dealt with. 'Borz' recently went to the judges for the first time and secured a unanimous decision win against former title challenger, Gilbert Burns to move to 11-0.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Who should Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns fight next?



Who should Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns fight next? https://t.co/8ZlQWPjRmJ

While the Chechnya-born fighter is already in talks for a title opportunity, the champ seems to be wrapped up with Edwards and it's easy to fall behind in this sport if one who doesn't remain active. If Chimaev elects to stay busy as opposed to waiting and risking the variables that come with time, then a fight against 'Remember the Name' would be right for him.

Both fighters bring a grappling heavy approach. But both similarly utilized their striking more than usual in their last fights, both against heavy-hitting opponents. This probably isn't exactly what the fans or Chimaev would want, but it would be a fun fight that would absolutely dictate the number one contender spot.

#2. Colby Covington

Colby Covington (pictured) is in the sights of Belal Muhammad.

Do the fans want it? Maybe. Does the UFC want it? Possibly. Does Belal Muhammad want it? Yes, yes he does. After defeating Vicente Luque, 'Remember The Name' not so cordially called for a fight against 'Chaos'.

"...Let me get that big-mouth 'Karen'. Colby Covington was out here calling out '55ers, come fight a real '70 pounder, you coward. I'm a real '70 pounder, I'm winning fights. I'm not Masvidal off two losses, I'm not Woodley off five losses, I'm Bully-B off of sevin wins."

Covington is currently 0-2 against the champion, Kamaru Usman. It's very difficult to book a third fight against Usman when he's lost twice already, but he strengthens his case with every win outside of the title.

While this may not be the fight that most are looking at, it would be a great one in terms of giving the division some structure. The trash talk would be pretty fun to watch, too.

#1. Gilbert Burns

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie

Former title-challenger Gilbert Burns is coming off of a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a bout that held significant implications on who the number one contender of the 170lb division is.

MMA mania @mmamania Can you believe Gilbert Burns was a lightweight?



Can you believe Gilbert Burns was a lightweight? https://t.co/QM9oAskq3Y

Although Burns took the loss, his stock rose immensely as he was able to take 'Borz' to the judges after dragging him through deep waters. Not one to rest too long, it was straight back to work as he was helping prepare Luque for his fight against none other than Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad keeps winning and fighting up the ranks. Burns has been hot and cold, but this is at the very top of the division. It would be apropos that the two meet next to determine who will move up another notch in the very cramped welterweight top 10.

Edited by Phil Dillon