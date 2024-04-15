Max Holloway ranks another moment above UFC 300 of all his career milestones. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia brought out the big guns to tackle the cocaine and drugs allegations.

Here's your daily dose of UFC and boxing news updates.

Willie Limond dies before his comeback fight

Willie Limond has passed away.

The Scottish boxer was found seriously ill and unresponsive in his car around a week ago. He was rushed to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, Scotland. A week later, he breathed his last.

The 45-year-old was suspected to have suffered a seizure four hours before a scheduled public training session in Glasgow. After a defeat against fellow Scot Ricky Burns in September, he was set to fight Joe Laws on May 3 in his comeback bout.

In an excellent show of sportsmanship, Laws has set up a GoFundMe page for Limond's family and wrote:

"My opponent Willie Limond sadly passed away and I'm absolutely devastated. He was a former world champion and just wanted to make a better life for his family. Can we all just give a couple of quids for this great man give him the send-off he deserves and any change over can go to his 2 boys as sponsorship for their boxing careers."

Limond won 42 out of his 48 professional bouts, scoring 13 of them by knockouts. He was originally a soccer player, playing for Albion Rovers in the late 1990s.

UFC 300 the second-best career moment for Max Holloway

The spectacular buzzer-beater win at UFC 300 is not at the top of Max Holloway's list of Hall of Fame-worthy career moments. For 'Blessed', fighting Jose Aldo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and becoming the undisputed featherweight champion at UFC 212, bests all other milestones.

"My top moment - nobody's ever gonna top that one - when I got to go to Rio, fight the 'King of Rio', and do what I did there. This is the second one in my book."

Watch Max Holloway's comments below from 7:10:

Ryan Garcia seemingly leaks an email from VADA

Ryan Garcia's online activities have led to some fans being concerned for his mental welfare, while others speculated that he was substance abusing.

At the Las Vegas press conference for his upcoming fight against Devin Haney, Garcia addressed the allegations and clarified that he doesn't "do cocaine" but indulges in marijuana and alcohol.

The boxer recently uploaded a picture of what seems to be an email from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association a.k.a. VADA, the agency in charge of drug testing for many boxing fights.

The email from VADA President Margaret Goodman, which is also CC'd to multiple Golden Boy Promotions officials, states that the test result from a sample collected on Feb. 26, 2024, has come negative.

Take a look below:

Some fans questioned the authenticity of the picture, while others pointed out that the test was from February and may not be valid for the fight on April 20, 2024.

