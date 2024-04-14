"Biggest ‘Holy s**t’ moment of all-time” - Dana White in awe of Max Holloway’s KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway just showcased one of the most memorable knockouts in the history of the sport against none other than Justin Gaethje.

The pair faced off for the BMF title as part of UFC 300's main card, and many fans thought that 'Blessed' would be outmatched by his opponent ahead of fight night.

However, numerous MMA fighters predicted that Holloway would walk away victorious, and those predictions came true as the Hawaiian secured a KO win with one second left in Round 5.

The former featherweight champion dominated the fight from the opening bell, and should the fight have gone the distance he would certainly have won via decision. But in true "BMF" fashion, 'Blessed' pointed to the center of the octagon with 10 seconds left in the fight, inviting Gaethje to partake in a wild brawl.

At the end of the exchange, Holloway connected with a brutal overhand right that knocked 'The Highlight' out cold, declaring a new BMF title holder.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media following the event, where he lauded the 32-year-old, saying this:

"Tonight totally embodied what [the BMF title] was built for... That fight sucked the f***ing life out of everybody. The next two fights everybody's just sitting there dead... People always ask me what I do, I sell 'Holy s**t' moments for living, right? That was the ultimate 'Holy s**t' moment of all-time. If you were at home, if you were in a bar, or if you were here live tonight, there's no bigger 'Holy s**t' than that."

Watch Dana White reflect on Max Holloway's KO win below from 1:50:

Max Holloway looks back on his emphatic KO win over Justin Gaethje

UFC 300 was filled with several memorable moments, but none more so than Max Holloway's last-second knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

There was a sense of anticipation entering their clash, with many unsure whether or not 'Blessed' would be able to compete with a career-lightweight. Not only did the Hawaiian secure an emphatic knockout win, he dominated the fight throughout.

Following the event, he was interviewed by Full Send MMA, where he reflected on his victory, saying this:

"I was blessed enough to land my shots first. Bro, I hurt Justin a bunch and he had the craziest look in his eyes. A hurt lion is the most dangerous lion, we had that 10 seconds, like I said I'm just blessed enough to land mine first."

Watch Max Holloway's interview below from 0:10:

