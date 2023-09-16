Breaking: Exciting lightweight matchup added to UFC 295 fight card headlined by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

An intriguing featherweight matchup has been added to UFC 295.

On November 11, the UFC returns to the legendary Madison Square Garden for a highly-anticipated pay-per-view event. In the main event, Jon Jones looks to defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time against one of the greatest fighters to run the division, Stipe Miocic.

Before the must-see main event, various fighters look to make a statement on the preliminary card. Earlier today, Nolan King of MMA Junkie announced 145-pounders Dennis Buzukja and Jamall Emmers have been added to the November 11 event. King had this to say on Twitter:

“Here’s another one for MSG Dennis Buzukja (11-3) will take on Jamall Emmers (19-7) at #UFC295, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. Story headed to @MMAJunkie.”

Jamall Emmers made his UFC debut in March 2020. Since then, ‘Pretty Boy’ has shown flashes of potential, but he’s yet to put the division on notice. He last fought on June 24 and lost a close split decision against Jack Jenkins, dropping his promotional record to 2-3.

Meanwhile, Dennis Buzukja won a unanimous decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2022, but he didn’t get awarded a UFC contract. After earning three more wins on the regional scene, Buzukja fought in the Octagon for the first time on August 5, losing a unanimous decision against Sean Woodson.

Who else is fighting at UFC 295?

The fight card for UFC 295 is not official, but several other bouts were announced. Firstly, the only confirmed main card bout besides Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern. Andrade is riding a three-fight losing streak against top-tier competition, while Dern beat Angela Hill in May.

As for the preliminary card, the following six bouts are official - Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas, Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, Jared Gordon, Mark Madsen, Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes, and Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev.

The most intriguing preliminary matchup announced thus far is arguably Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes. Sabatini has surprised some fans by starting his UFC tenure with a 5-1 record. On the other side, Lopes has become a fan favorite after losing a war against Movsar Evloev and submitting Gavin Tucker.

It’ll be intriguing to see who else is added to the highly-anticipated UFC 295 event.