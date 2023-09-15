MMA
BREAKING: Featherweight banger in the works for UFC 295 in November

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Sep 15, 2023 22:42 GMT
UFC Fight Night Azure v Kelleher
Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes targeted for UFC 295

UFC 295 is quickly approaching, with Jon Jones defending his newly acquired UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event. The pay-per-view is set to take place on November 11 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Based on a recent report from combat sports journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi, a featherweight showdown between Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes is targeted for the November 11 mega-event:

"Per sources: Pat Sabatini vs Diego Lopes in the works for #UFC295 Nov 11 at MSG. Lopes has just announced his renewal with the promotion."

Check out Legaspi's tweet below:

Lopes is riding high on a unique triangle-armbar submission win over Gavin Tucker at last month's UFC Nashville event. The 28-year-old has also recently disclosed that he inked a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

On the other hand, Sabatini secured a second-round submission triumph against Lucas Almeida at UFC Vegas 75 back in June. The 32-year-old American bounced back from a rapid TKO defeat he faced against Damon Jackson in September 2022.

The current UFC 295 lineup is as follows:

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matthew Christopher Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

