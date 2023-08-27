Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Chan Sung Jung's retirement, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, and more.

#3. UFC fighter requests Sean O'Malley for a fight - "I'm broke"

UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher has requested Sean O'Malley for a title shot citing apparent financial struggle.

Kelleher last competed in June 2022 in a losing attempt against Mario Bautista. He was pulled out of UFC Vegas 72 in May due to an injury that he believed might have ended his MMA career.

However, it seems like things may be looking up for 'Boom' as he is speculating a return to the octagon in the future. Tagging O'Malley, Kelleher wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hey @SugaSeanMMA. can I have a title shot when I come back ?easy win for ya . I’m broke thanks bud."

This is not the first time Kelleher has fired shots at 'Sugar', but something is different this time. O'Malley is the new bantamweight champion with a significant upper hand and a say in who he fights next.

While it is true that O'Malley is likely to pick from a rematch with Aljamain Sterling or Marlon Vera and a grudge match with Henry Cejudo, Kelleher surely seems to know that one misses one hundred percent of the shots they don't take.

#2. Daniel Dubois claims the low blow against Oleksandr Usyk was a clean shot

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois boxing match was plagued with a major controversy as the two boxers fought over the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight titles.

Things took an unexpected turn in the fifth round when a body shot from Dubois landed in the band of Usyk's shorts and sent the Ukrainian to the ground, holding his groin area with an expression of agony on his face. The strike was declared a 'low blow' by the referee and Usyk was allowed time to recover.

Expand Tweet

The internet has been divided over whether it was a clean shot that landed somewhere near the waist or it was indeed a low blow.

Dubois made his discontent very clear in the post-fight interview, where he claimed he was "cheated out" of a victory.

"No, I didn't think that was a low blow. I thought that landed and I've been cheated out of a victory tonight, bruh!"

Expand Tweet

#1. Chan Sung Jung retires from MMA

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung hung up his fighting gloves after suffering a knockout loss to Max Holloway this Saturday.

The two locked horns in the main event of UFC Singapore. After surviving a terrific anaconda choke by Holloway in the second round, Jung came out all guns blazing in the third only to be silenced quickly with a classic one-punch KO by 'Blessed'.

After the fight, Jung announced that he was retiring from the sport via a translator and bowed down on the canvas with his UFC gloves placed in the center.

Expand Tweet

It was an emotional moment for the fighter as well as the entire MMA world. Jung, lovingly called 'Zombie' by his fans, was one of the very few fighters who built his legacy with sheer grit, determination, and skills, and none of the usual trash-talking mind games. He was respectful of his opponents throughout, and it only seemed fair for his final fight to be against Holloway, who shares very similar traits himself.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight