"I'm not certain Conor's guilty" - Chael Sonnen on Henry Cejudo saying Conor McGregor is surrounded by "yes men"

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo recently traded barbs on Twitter after 'Triple C' seemingly offered boxing tips to the Irishman. Additionally, the former UFC double champion told McGregor to stay away from "yes men."

Needless to say, McGregor didn't take kindly to the Olympic wrestler offering him striking tips or advice on whom to keep in his inner circle.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Keepin it tasty Keepin it tasty 👅 https://t.co/qtqqbzdCW3 Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Henry Cejudo isn't the first to insinuate that McGregor perhaps has too many people around who aren't honest or critical enough of him. However, Chael Sonnen disagrees with this sentiment. The former UFC title challenger believes that the Irishman is simply loyal to his team. Speaking about Cejudo's "yes men" comment, Sonnen said:

"I've never thought that for Conor. One of the things I appreciate the most about Conor McGregor is that he's at the same gym, with the same teammates, and the same coaches now as he had back when he was on the dole and hadn't even broken to television yet. Those same people that got him to where he wanted to be, he kept around to keep him at where he wants to be... I like that side of loyalty."

'The American Gangster' continued:

"I don't know if Conor's got yes men around him, I know coach Kavanagh sure as hell isn't... But I did want to pull that one thing out because Henry does know what he's looking at... So there's something that Henry's seen, but I'm not certain Conor's guilty. I'm not certain Conor is around yes men, and I've always appreciated that Conor stayed loyal to those who helped to get him to where he wanted to be."

Conor McGregor began his combat sports journey at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin and soon gravitated towards mixed martial arts. He began learning the art of MMA under the tutelage of John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym and works with the same coach and facility to this day.

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Dana White says the UFC is looking at an early fall return for Conor McGregor

During a recent interview with The Sun's Chisanga Malata, Dana White stated that the UFC is currently working on a timeline to have the Irishman back inside the octagon towards the end of the summer or early fall.

McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier in their rubber match at UFC 264. A lot has been made about his comeback fight, with rumors of a potential title shot making headlines every other week.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

While 'The Notorious' is currently ranked No.9 in the lightweight division and has a record of 1-3 at 155lbs, it wouldn't be outlandish to assume he could return to an immediate title shot.

Reigning champion Charles Oliveira has also expressed his interest in fighting the Irishman. After all, Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest draw in combat sports today.

Watch Dana White discuss Conor McGregor's potential return below:

