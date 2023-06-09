Charles Oliveira’s disheveled appearance at UFC 289 weigh-ins sparks anxiety among fans - ‘This is the worst he has looked in a very long time'

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira is set to face the formidable No.4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this Saturday.

During the official weigh-ins, both fighters successfully made the required weight limit in the lightweight division.

However, it was Charles Oliveira's appearance at the weigh-ins that caught the attention of fans and sparked a sense of unease. Fans couldn't help but notice Oliveira's disheveled look, which left them anxious and concerned about his physical and mental state heading into the bout.

Twitter user @marcussession reflected on 'Do Bronx's' defeat against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280:

"He looked bad and in the Islam fight and we saw then he had zero power. We’ll see tomorrow but it’s not looking good."

Marcus Session, Esq., MBA, MPA @marcussession @mmagonewild He looked bad and n the Islam fight and we saw then he had zero power. We’ll see tmr but it’s not looong good. @mmagonewild He looked bad and n the Islam fight and we saw then he had zero power. We’ll see tmr but it’s not looong good.

Another user @VWTOOLSTORE remarked:

"Why is he licking his teeth like a dog with a mouth full of peanut butter?"

@JakeHugues123 stated:

"Bros so sunken in I can’t wait for Benny to break that jaw lmao."

JR @JakeHugues123 @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs Bros so sunken in I can’t wait for Benny to break that jaw lmao @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs Bros so sunken in I can’t wait for Benny to break that jaw lmao

Another user shared the same concerns for Charles Oliveira:

"I hope Charles is ok his face doesnt look healthy."

Monric @MonricOW @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs I hope Charles is ok his face doesnt look healthy @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs I hope Charles is ok his face doesnt look healthy

@themmaexpert30 questioned the Brazilian's choice of cutting extra two pounds for the required weight limit:

"Why did he cut that extra pound I don’t like that he could made 156 and he would been fine."

The MMA expert @themmaexpert30 @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs Why did he cut that extra pound i don’t like that he could made 156 and he would been fine @ufc @CharlesDoBronxs Why did he cut that extra pound i don’t like that he could made 156 and he would been fine

@U0192749401 reacted:

"This is the worst he has looked in a very long time."

A @U0192749401 @mmagonewild This is the worst he has looked in a very long time @mmagonewild This is the worst he has looked in a very long time

Some more social media reactions:

Garrett @gmoneyyy333 @mmagonewild Oh my god worst I’ve ever seen him @mmagonewild Oh my god worst I’ve ever seen him

UFC Historian @ufchistorian @mmagonewild he gave 2 pounds on the scale for no reason y would u do dat @mmagonewild he gave 2 pounds on the scale for no reason y would u do dat

JR @JakeHugues123 @mmagonewild Damn he’s unable to cheat on the weight cut lmfao he’s having a rough one without ivys … can’t wait to see him quit tomorrow @mmagonewild Damn he’s unable to cheat on the weight cut lmfao he’s having a rough one without ivys … can’t wait to see him quit tomorrow

Charles Oliveira aims to end his 0-4 record in Canada at UFC 289

An interesting pattern emerges as Charles Oliveira prepares for his fifth appearance in the octagon on Canadian soil. Each of Oliveira's previous fights in Canada, spanning from 2010 to 2016, has resulted in a loss for the former lightweight champion. However, Oliveira has recently unveiled his determined strategy to break free from this unfortunate streak.

During the UFC 289 media day, the 33-year-old Brazilian candidly shared his intentions. 'Do Bronx' expressed his relentless determination to reverse his fortunes and emerge victorious in Canada this time around (translated from Portuguese):

"When my coach, Diego told us about the fight, he said, 'Hey, I have a new challenge for you. There's a new step that you need to take on your way to the top'. When I came here, every single time, it was cold. It was snowing. Things are changing. It's nice. It's warm. It's beautiful out."

He added:

"Things are changing. Things are different. This is a new moment. This is a new Charles. Things are going to start changing as well on the way back to the top."

Check out Oliveira's comments below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Charles Oliveira is 0-4 fighting in the UFC in Canada but "things are different" now as he readies for #UFC289 in Vancouver.Full interview: bit.ly/Charles289 Charles Oliveira is 0-4 fighting in the UFC in Canada but "things are different" now as he readies for #UFC289 in Vancouver. 🇨🇦Full interview: bit.ly/Charles289 https://t.co/SOvbJ1l9mR

Poll : 0 votes