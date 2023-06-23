Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about the relationship between Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges, Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight talks, and more.

#3. "Me and Conor have been talking for a while" - Ebanie Bridges

Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges were spotted together ringside at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight in Dublin, Ireland. A picture of the two of them posing together went viral within hours.

'Blonde Bomber' says that was the first time she met the Irishman in person, but the two have been exchanging messages for quite some time. Speaking on their relationship, Bridges told OnlyAccounts.io:

"Me and Conor have been talking for a while. He’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship."

Bridges also invited 'The Notorious' to join OnlyF*ns as it can be a great side hustle and not necessarily just by doing adult content.

#2. TikTok influencer Bryce Hall joining BKFC, confirms David Feldman

Bryce Hall, a prominent TikToker with a massive following, was recently slapped by Gee Perez during the BKFC 45 weigh-ins. Initially, it looked unscripted, especially because of the lack of retaliation on Hall's part.

It later turned out to be a stunt arranged by the promotion itself to create excitement around Hall's signing.

Hall took to Twitter to address the slap.

Bryce Hall @BryceHall I just got slapped by opponent and now im not worried about fighting him at all… my mom slaps harder than that I just got slapped by opponent and now im not worried about fighting him at all… my mom slaps harder than that

BKFC president David Feldman confirmed that Hall will make his debut this summer, possibly against Perez.

Hall previously competed against fellow influencer Austin McBroom in the much-controversial Social Gloves event and lost via TKO.

#1. "I would absolutely positively do this" - UFC president Dana White on Musk vs. Zuckerberg

Out of absolutely nowhere, the two tech juggernauts of our time, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, collided in a heads-on banter on social media that eventually led to the possibility of a cage fight. The Facebook founder responded to the Tesla CEO's callout with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic line, "Send me location," and the news spread like wildfire through social media.

Speaking on it in an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White compared the matchup to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. He also stated that both the tycoons were "dead serious" about competing inside the octagon:

"I was talking to both Elon [Musk] and Mark [Zuckerberg] last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this... This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity... I think the biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor] and I just think [Musk vs. Zuckerberg] triples that. There’s no limit on how much this thing can make."

White added that he would be only too happy to make it happen in the UFC.

Several UFC fighters have come forward and offered to train Musk and Zuckerberg for the fight. Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland have sided with Elon Musk, while Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov have vowed to help Mark Zuckerberg.

