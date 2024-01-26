Conor McGregor, Gina Carano, Georges St-Pierre: Is MMA to Hollywood the new transition trend? Exploring the possibilities

Conor McGregor is set to star in a 2024 remake of the action movie cult classic 'Road House.' Based on the recently released trailer for the film, the Irishman will play the antagonist to Jake Gyllenhaal's protagonist. Curiously, there was a time when 'The Notorious' scoffed at parlaying his popularity into an acting gig.

This was during the active years of his feud with Nate Diaz. After losing to the Stockton star, McGregor turned down a role on 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in favor of focusing on his training for the rematch with Diaz. The Irishman further described himself as a fighter, not an actor.

The part he was set to play, that of a minor antagonist called Hawk, was subsequently given to ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Since then, several more MMA fighters have signed on to appear in popular films and TV series. So, what has changed in the sport?

From Randy Couture and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson to Conor McGregor

Despite the significant amount of attention Conor McGregor has received for his cinematic debut on the 'Road House' remake, the Irishman follows a long line of MMA fighters who have transitioned to the silver screen. Some of the sport's most notable names have appeared in movies, though not all of them high-profile.

Two that come to mind are Randy Couture and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, both of whom have had long careers as actors. Couture, for example, took part in several low-budget, direct-to-DVD films before (and after) he became a staple in 'The Expendables' action thriller franchise.

Similarly, Jackson starred in countless forgettable projects prior to starring in a 2010 remake of 'The A-Team.' This was a common line of progression for many MMA fighters who transitioned to acting. With the exception of 'Fast & Furious 6,' WMMA pioneer Gina Carano also floundered in direct-to-DVD films for some time.

Her first big break occurred when she played Angel Dust, a character in the 'Deadpool' movie. She was later given a notable role in 'The Mandalorian' TV series for the 'Star Wars' franchise. Few, however, have been as fortunate as Carano, Jackson, and Couture.

Most MMA fighters are either given small roles in big films or, more commonly, big roles in forgettable, low-budget action movies. Miesha Tate and Holly Holm both appeared in 'Fight Valley,' a movie of little renown. Meanwhile, the likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Gabi Garcia starred alongside Halle Berry in 'Bruised.'

However, there has been a change as of late. MMA has become more mainstream, especially the UFC, which is synonymous with the sport. MMA fighters have often been relegated to playing inconsequential side characters, with their only responsibility being to inject some realism into fight scenes.

Now, with more celebrities flocking to UFC events, there has been an increase in the willingness of world-renowned actors to work with fighters, even if in low-budget movies. Years ago, the thought of a Hollywood legend like Berry working alongside Shevchenko, who is not a big star to casual fans, was unthinkable.

This is due largely to MMA becoming more popular, which can be credited to McGregor. The Irishman has dragged the sport into the limelight of mainstream media, such that Michael Bisping, who was never a massive pay-per-view draw, was asked to replace the Irishman as Hawk on 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage.'

The ex-middleweight champion himself has readily admitted that Vin Diesal, the film's lead actor, knew nothing of MMA or his work. It is only through the strength of MMA's growth that these opportunities to star alongside box office icons have been afforded to the sport's fighters.

Conor McGregor and the sport's biggest stars in Hollywood

When it comes to some of the most notable names in MMA, three tend to come to mind: Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre. The Irishman will make his cinematic debut on March 21, where stars alongside leading man Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House.'

Check out Conor McGregor in the 'Road House' trailer:

But what of the sport's other big stars? At the height of her success, Rousey enjoyed an unprecedented level of mainstream appeal. She inspired an entire generation of women to take up mixed martial arts and became a symbol of female perseverance in a male-dominated sport.

Naturally, the Olympic bronze medalist was scouted by Hollywood, and she was quickly cast in several blockbuster films like 'The Expendables 3' and 'Furious 7.' While her popularity has waned tremendously since her back-to-back losses in the UFC, she opened doors for MMA fighters, both male and female, everywhere.

St-Pierre, meanwhile, was once a massive draw for the sport, consistently generating between 500,000 to 950,000 pay-per-view buys. His all-time great career led to him graduating from obscure films like 'Death Warrior' to becoming a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Georges Batroc/Batroc the Leaper.

He first appeared in a minor role in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' before reprising his role in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' miniseries and the 'What If...?' anthology series. Other big names in the sport, like former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, have also debuted on the silver screen.

'The Predator' had a minor role in 'F9,' a movie that grossed over $700 million. Years ago, his first film would have likely been a low-budget, direct-to-DVD action movie of no renown. Now, however, things have changed. Fighters, especially stars, now use their success to earn opportunities in big Hollywood films.

Given that MMA is such a short-lived career preparing one's future in Hollywood for a post-fight career is only sensible.