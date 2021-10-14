5 reasons why Conor McGregor should return to featherweight

On his meteoric rise in the UFC, 'The Notorious' laid waste to many high caliber featherweights. Conor McGregor has never lost a 145-pound contest in the UFC. After making his way across multiple divisions, the superstar relinquished his 145-pound strap. Then, in 2018, the promotion stripped him of his lightweight gold and cited inactivity as the primary reason.

The former champion has been lauded for shedding blood, scoring knock-downs and finishing opponents across three different weight classes (featherweight, lightweight and welterweight). Many are hopeful that one day McGregor will start another campaign in his original weight class, the featherweight division.

En route to his vacant interim title opportunity, Conor McGregor earned five straight Performance of the Night bonuses. After securing his first title, the superstar moved up to welterweight temporarily. The Irish superstar nabbed two more bonuses against Nate Diaz. Since his payback win against the Stockton native in their 2016 rematch, McGregor has remained a public phenomenon.

Let's take a closer look at a five of reasons why Ireland's MMA king should return to his old 145-pound stomping grounds in the UFC.

#5. Conor McGregor and José Aldo have unfinished business

It was the epic title fight that started it all. After a year-long media tour, José Aldo met Conor McGregor at UFC 194. While many expected a war, 'The Notorious' transcended to new heights after knocking Aldo out in a mere thirteen seconds.

While Aldo called for an immediate rematch, it was clear from that point on that McGregor was holding all of the cards. The two strikers carry some of the most respected featherweight records to date.

Years later, the two are no longer titleholders. While Aldo moved down to 135 pounds, McGregor has fallen from grace and lost twice to Dustin Poirier at lightweight in 2021. With McGregor healing his wounds, he acknowledged his former nemesis and praised him for remaining a perennial contender in the UFC.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Jose Aldo is a real legend. Jose Aldo is a real legend.

For the time being, it looks like they are unlikely to face each other anytime soon. As Aldo continues his bantamweight onslaught, Conor McGregor will always have that exciting rematch in his back pocket.

