Conor McGregor's Proper 12: History, behind-the-scenes, and everything else you should know about the UFC icon's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

The Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey (Proper 12) spirit brand is synonymous with its founder, Conor McGregor. Most people who follow the former two-division UFC champion are well aware of McGregor's love for his nation of Ireland, its people, and the rich culture of Irish whiskeys.

The Proper 12 whiskey brand is often cited as an example that underscores McGregor's uncanny ability to scale magnificent heights of glory in whatever realm he ventures into. Many have drawn parallels between the brand's rise in the beverage industry and the Irish MMA stalwart's ascent to superstardom as one of the biggest box office draws in sports and entertainment.

Seldom do celebrity-founded spirit brands achieve as much success, and as swift of progress, as this creation of the Irish combat sports legend from Crumlin, Dublin 12 has. Today, we take a brief look at the same.

History of Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

While McGregor launched his Proper 12 whiskey in Sept. 2018, he's proudly expressed his love for whiskeys and other spirits for years. Right from his early days as a rising star in the UFC in 2013, he's never been shy of enjoying life to the fullest.

'The Notorious' memorably toasted some of his early UFC victories by relishing whiskey alongside then-UFC owners Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta and then-UFC president (now-UFC CEO) Dana White.

Besides, during the post-fight press conference of his iconic boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Aug. 2017, McGregor celebrated with a bottle of what he referred to as 'Notorious' Irish Whiskey, an apparent play on words with one of his best-known sobriquets, 'The Notorious.'

Watch McGregor speak about the 'Notorious' whiskey brand below (0:25):

However, in 2018, reports suggested that McGregor would launch his whiskey brand under another name, as the rights to the 'Notorious' trademark were owned by someone else. He kept his word and introduced his Proper 12 brand that September.

It's been in the top five ranks of celebrity spirits since its launch. As highlighted by the @boardroom Instagram handle last month (March 2024), McGregor's Proper 12 was searched more than 416,000 times on Google.

A report by Shanken News Daily a few weeks back indicated that it was the only Irish whiskey that witnessed an increase in sales in 2023, primarily owing to the introduction of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey variant in early 2023.

All signs point toward Proper 12 continuing its growth in 2024. It's viewed as a reputable brand in the fiercely competitive industry of alcoholic beverages.

Behind-the-scenes business developments indicative of Conor McGregor's visionary mindset

Conor McGregor has indefatigably promoted the Proper 12 brand ever since its inception. The combat sports megastar's untiring promotional work paid off, as more than 6 million bottles were sold in the company's first two-and-a-half-year span.

Nevertheless, McGregor, being the farsighted entrepreneur he is, ensured that they didn't rest on their laurels.

Right from his real estate investments to his Black Forge Inn, the Irishman has displayed a strong business acumen and a perennial will to evolve. 'The Notorious' saw Proper 12 grow at a tremendous rate, and he chose to synergize that growth by allying the brand with a global spirits company.

The legendary fighter foresaw that the alliance would expedite the brand's growth, and so it did.

Initially, McGregor, his manager Audie Attar, and businessperson Ken Austin held significant stakes in Proper 12. Meanwhile, US-based international spirits company, Proximo Spirits (founded by the Beckmann Family), owned 49 percent of the brand's stakes. In April 2021, it was reported that the trio sold a considerable amount of their stakes, and Proximo had become Proper 12's majority owner.

The deal was said to be worth around $600 million, which was inclusive of the $250 million McGregor and his aforementioned partners earned over two-and-a-half years. Estimates signaled that 'The Notorious,' Attar, and Austin secured approximately more than $100 million each from the sale.

Despite the change in ownership, McGregor is still considered the face of the company. 'Mystic Mac' continues promoting Proper 12 to this day, reinforcing his commitment toward the product that transcends economic dynamics and is reflective of his love for it.

Where is Proper 12 produced?

The Proper 12 drinks — both the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and the Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey variants — are produced at the Causeway Distillery in Northern Ireland. The facility is located next to the Old Bushmills Distillery, which is also owned by Proximo.

The Causeway Distillery is a sprawling 39,000 square feet establishment, with its name being inspired by the Giant's Causeway, one of the region's popular tourist spots. The new site was opened in 2023 and plays an important role in Proximo's production of Proper 12 and other spirit brands.

Conor McGregor's philanthropic work with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey

The first Proper 12 variant, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was unraveled by McGregor in 2018 and has earned widespread laudation in Ireland and beyond. Its production transpires in a place blessed with pure spring water and rich soil. The whiskey, aged in oak barrels and triple distilled, is a blend of Ireland's golden grain and single malt whiskey.

The second variant, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey was launched by McGregor amid much fanfare in Feb. 2023 as the first flavor addition. Akin to the original variant, which took the spirits dominion by storm in 2018, the Apple flavor too seems to have been well-received by whiskey appreciators.

In addition, a key factor that's garnered Conor McGregor unanimous praise is the charitable work he's done with it over the years.

It's been a practice that Proximo appears to have continued, as the company's way of expressing their respect for McGregor, acknowledging the latter's acts of kindness. For each case of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey or Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey that's sold, a $5 donation is made to local charitable organizations, which adds up to around $1 million every year.

Staying true to the tradition started by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, more than $3.7 million has been donated to multiple organizations thus far, with a promise of more to come in the future. As for Proper 12's founder, Conor McGregor, his long-awaited comeback fight is set to materialize at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.