Conor McGregor remains as cryptic as ever in his reaction to his UFC return announcement. Elsewhere, Dana White revealed that Alex Pereira delivered the barnburner on Saturday while being injured.

Catch up with the aftermath of the biggest MMA event of the year so far.

Conor McGregor reacts to fight announcement

Over the years, Conor McGregor has maintained his signature cryptic style of promoting fights, and it seems like the recently announced UFC return will not be any different.

Dana White announced on Saturday that the Irishman will make his comeback on June 29 at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. The much-awaited fight will go down during International Fight Week.

Reacting to the announcement, McGregor shared an old clip of their faceoff from The Ultimate Fighter days and captioned it with:

"Get the jet fired up Mac"

Alex Pereira fought at UFC 300 with an injured toe

Not only did Alex Pereira finish Jamahal Hill in the most spectacular manner possible, he seems to have done it while being injured.

Dana White revealed in the post-fight press conference that 'Poatan' broke the pinky finger of his toe two weeks ago, but refused to let go of the opportunity to headline the landmark event.

White said:

"You guys don't know this yet but I'll tell you. I just found out when I went up in the octagon because I saw [Alex Pereira] messing around with his foot. He broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe. I thought he broke his toe in the fight. His team was like, 'No he broke his toe two weeks ago.' He was like, 'I ain't losing this opportunity for a f***ing pinky toe.'"

Watch Dana White's comments below from 5:30:

Dana White hopes Amanda Nunes will return

Dana White likes the idea of Amanda Nunes returning to the UFC to face Kayla Harrison.

The former Olympian, who made an electrifying debut finishing Holly Holm at UFC 300, had called for a mega-fight with Nunes a while ago. It caused a bit of controversy at the time as well, since they both trained at the same gym - American Top Team.

After Harrison's victory on Saturday, Nunes shared a clip on X expressing mock disappointment at not being called out.

When asked if he saw Nunes' reaction, White said:

"I did. I liked it. I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she's intrigued by this fight... I think she's the GOAT - in all of combat sports, female. If Kayla [Harrison] can get in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see [Amanda Nunes] come back and try to grab it again."

White heaped praise on Harrison and stated that he would like to see Holm retire.

