Curtis Blaydes and 4 UFC fighters who have only ever lost by knockout

Sometimes, UFC fighters go on skids, racking up loss after loss in a depressing decline from their previous higher rank. In several cases, fans encounter the inverse of fighters with granite chins. For every Nate Diaz and Max Holloway, there is a Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman.

Some fighters have glass chins, rendering them incredibly susceptible to getting knocked out for one reason or another. Yet, knockouts don't encompass all of their losses, even if they make up most of the defeats they've suffered. Even the likes of Cody Garbrandt hasn't been handed a knockout in every single loss.

There are those, however, who have. Whether they've only ever suffered two losses or far more, the only manner of defeat they're acquainted with is the knockout.

#5. Ottman Azaitar, UFC lightweight

The irony of Ottman Azaitar's case is that he is himself a power-puncher, one who has claimed 10 of his 13 wins via knockout. Some years ago, he seemed like a future star, one destined to make Germany and Morocco proud with a highlight reel of knockouts on his way to the top of the lightweight division.

Instead, he got on the UFC's bad side for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations during the COVID-19 global pandemic. He was subsequently released before being re-signed after prompting from Azaitar's camp. Upon his return, however, Azaitar couldn't get back into a winning groove.

Check out Matt Frevola knocking out Ottman Azaitar:

He was knocked out cold by Matt Frevola at UFC 281 before returning a year later, only to suffer another knockout when he was TKO'd by Francisco Prado at an Apex card. They remain the only losses on his record.

#4. Ronda Rousey, former UFC women's bantamweight champion

Ronda Rousey is an MMA legend, a pioneer who brought women to the forefront of the sport. But she was more than just a fighter. She was a global phenomenon, a media darling and crossover star the likes of which the sport had never seen and hasn't since.

Unfortunately for her, the peak of her stardom coincided with her disastrous fall. In 2015, she was the unbeaten UFC women's bantamweight champion, having finished all 12 of her opponents. She was matched up with Holly Holm, an opponent regarded as little more than a lamb ready to be slaughtered.

Check out Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey:

Instead, Holm handed Rousey her most humiliating defeat, completely dismantling her over two rounds before knocking her out cold in front of a then-record-breaking crowd. A year later, 'Rowdy' returned to face the equally legendary Amanda Nunes, who promptly TKO'd her within 48 seconds to send her away permanently.

#3. Sergei Pavlovich, UFC heavyweight

Like Ottman Azaitar and Ronda Rousey, Sergei Pavlovich is a finisher of the highest order. He is a terrifying heavyweight who replaced Francis Ngannou as the UFC's resident nuclear threat, complete with seismic knockout power. He entered the promotion undefeated, with 12 wins, 9 of which were knockouts.

He was welcomed by Alistair Overeem, who also happened to be one of the chinniest fighters in heavyweight history. Yet, Pavlovich not only failed to knock him out but was taken down and TKO'd himself. While he rebounded with a six-fight knockout streak, his run of form came to a sudden halt.

Check out Tom Aspinall knocking out Sergei Pavlovich:

He faced Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title and was knocked out for his troubles. The Russian hasn't fought since, but all of the two losses he has suffered have been TKO/knockouts.

#2. Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight

Most fans won't know who Austen Lane is. He is a former NFL defensive end but of a far smaller profile than fellow NFL-to-MMA export Greg Hardy. In fact, both men once locked horns on Dana White's Contender Series. Lane lost via TKO, which was repeated in his subsequent fight with Frank Tate.

With two knockout losses on his record, he rebounded with a two-fight knockout streak, only to be TKO'd again, this time by Vernon Lewis at the LFA. He managed to bounce back, mounting a six-fight win streak that saw him finish everyone in his path. Alas, it was interrupted by a no-contest against Justin Tafa.

Check out Justin Tafa knocking out Austen Lane:

Lane had accidentally poked Tafa in the eye, rendering his opponent unable to continue. So, the fight was rescheduled, and in the rematch, Tafa shut his lights out with a knockout, bringing his tally of total losses to four knockouts.

#1. Curtis Blaydes, UFC heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes has been on the cusp of title contention several times. In fact, he probably should have fought for the title by now, were it not for his poor decision-making inside the octagon. At one point, he was an unbeaten heavyweight but had the misfortune of running into a future UFC champion in Francis Ngannou.

Naturally, Blaydes was TKO'd, as a doctor declared him unfit to continue fighting after his was swollen shut. Blaydes coming up short against power punchers would become a recurring theme in his career. After embarking on an unbeaten six-fight journey, he faced Ngannou in another rematch.

Check out Derrick Lewis knocking out Curtis Blaydes:

But the outcome was never in doubt. Blaydes was TKO'd again, getting dropped several times. He rebounded with a four-fight win streak, only to be viciously knocked out by Derrick Lewis. Again, he bounced back, this time with a three-fight win streak, but was TKO'd by Sergei Pavlovich, making it four knockout losses.