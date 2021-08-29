"Dana is a gangster too" - Tyron Woodley's manager Malki Kawa claims the UFC president would beat Jake Paul in a fight

Tyron Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa, was recently asked in an interview if he thought UFC president Dana White could defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Dana White has always been on the business side of the fight game. However, he did once agree to box former UFC light heavyweight Tito Ortiz. Unfortunately, Ortiz did not turn up to the weigh-in, meaning the weight did not go ahead.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, Malki Kawa, whose client Tyron Woodley takes on Jake Paul this weekend, was asked if he believed the UFC president would defeat the 3-0 influencer in a fight.

"Dana's a gangster too... My point is that we can all sit here and say, 'if I see someone I'm gonna f*** him up.' And then when you see them and you've got twenty guys with you, you know, you can make any excuse as to why something happens or doesn't happen. I think it's all a waste of time."

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

This weekend, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley will box Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul in a main event fight on Showtime.

Woodley departed from the UFC earlier this year after losing four consecutive fights. However, they were all against top 10-ranked opposition, many of whom utilized a wrestling-heavy approach against him.

Despite having a wrestling background, Woodley is known for his explosive KO power, having knocked out numerous opponents over the course of his career.

Woodley's opponent, Jake Paul, is also no stranger to a knockout finish. Despite being only three fights into his professional career as a boxer, Paul already has three knockout finishes.

Paul's victories came over fellow YouTuber in AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. 'Funky' was the only fighter with combat sports experience, but he tended to rely solely on his wrestling during his MMA career, and it showed in his fight with Paul.

Tyron Woodley will no doubt hope to succeed where his fellow former fighter failed, and hand Jake Paul the first loss of his career.

