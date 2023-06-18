“Dana Pereira” - When Alex Pereira being a cheapskate father sparked a fan frenzy on social media

Alex Pereira and his sons were truly introduced to the world following the Brazilian's loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. 'The Last Stylebender' exacted revenge on Pereira's son by mimicking the celebration the child performed in front of Adesanya following his KO loss to 'Poatan' at Glory of Heroes 7 in 2017.

Pereira's stoic demeanor and dry sense of humor has endeared him to fans, and a video of the former champion acting like a cheapskate caused chaos online.

In the video, Alex Pereira's son can be heard asking him for money:

"Hey dad, give me 50 reais."

'Poatan' responds by giving him only a fifth of the amount:

"40 reais? Why do you want 30 reais if 20 [reais] is enough? Here, have 10 [reais]."

Watch the video below:

Many fans likened Alex Pereira's antics to UFC president Dana White, who has come under heavy criticism from fans and former UFC fighters for the promotion's fighter pay structure.

"Dana Pereira"

"Don't let Dana White see this"

"He's learnt from Dana"

"That's a good father over there!"

"Dana's a good teacher"

"When Alex handed lil bro that money I flinched, that hook is scary"

See the reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to video of Pereira and his son

Israel Adesanya breaks down Alex Pereira's "dangerous" leg kicks

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya share one of the most incredible rivalries across combat sports. The pair have faced off twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA, with Pereira boasting a 3-1 lead over 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, Adesanya was able to conquer enormous mental and physical hurdles in his triumph over Pereira at UFC 287, and he has now shared massive praise for the Brazilian's leg kicks.

'The Last Stylebender' was heavily compromised by Pereira's leg kicks in their first MMA fight at UFC 281, and Adesanya admitted that 'Poatan' had damaged his legs in their second MMA fight too.

During his recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz, the middleweight king broke down why Pereira's kicks are so deadly:

"I told [Pereira]... you, with that leg kick, that's f**king dangerous. There's no tell. When you leg kick, sometimes, you have to step. The quicker the step, the quicker the kick. Even a head kick... That's the general rule. But he doesn't even step. He's just there and boom... It's just like magic."

Watch the video below from 43:00:

