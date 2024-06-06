Dana White reveals that he almost left the UFC because of the controversy surrounding Joe Rogab. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor seems to be having a gala time teasing his fans.

Stay updated with the combat sports world with Sportskeeda MMA.

Dana White was ready to quit UFC for Joe Rogan

Appearing on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, Dana White recently shared that he was ready to walk away from the UFC in response to the online backlash against Joe Rogan in 2022. The comedian-podcaster-commentator took fire for resurfaced videos of him using racial slurs and making racially inappropriate comments. His take on the COVID-19 pandemic further stoked the fire.

Trending

Rogan was, as social media calls it, "canceled". But White was having none of it. Recounting the incident, White said:

"You think that you're going to f**king cancel Joe Rogan, and I'm going to just say, OK? No, I will f**king quit this job and leave and go do something else..."

Watch Dana White's comments below (13:26):

Dustin Poirier silences fan for unwelcome comments about wife

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie has been one of the fighter's greatest sources of strength throughout his career and he never shies away from acknowledging her contribution.

After becoming the UFC interim lightweight champion half a decade ago, he told Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries that she had driven him to his first MMA fight when he was only 18 years old. He reshared the clip on X recently, but one fan decided to make an inappropriate comment.

Expand Tweet

The fan said:

"Dustin you go and fight, put your life on the line, get hurt, and provide for your family. She manages your family, stop simping. No disrespect to her or you but with this attitude we have made the laws real women-centric and men get exploited & blamed every day."

Poirier replied with a six-word reaction:

"You a h*e and a half."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor seems to be sitting at a doctor's clinic

If someone knows how to promote a fight, it is Conor McGregor. Since the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin got canceled, rumors have been making rounds that McGregor may have done it to create hype. There were whispers of him suffering an injury and potentially pulling out of UFC 303 too.

Shortly after Michael Chandler, his opponent, announced that he was returning to Tennessee, McGregor uploaded a photo on his Instagram with no context. However, it worried the fans all the same.

In the picture, McGregor is seen sitting shirtless on a vinyl-covered bed - the kind commonly seen at doctor's clinics. Beside him are rows of faux bone and joint models that one would find at an orthopedic's office. Many fans took this as a sign that he was truly injured. However, others assumed he was toying with the fans as he has done many times.

One fan wrote, "Damn he knows how to sell a fight. He's got everyone panicking on purpose." Another said, "Bro is playing with all of our emotions."

Read more comments here.