"He ends up on pay-per-view" - Dana White details plans for Paddy Pimblett's next outing, no mention of London

UFC president Dana White has revealed rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett's upcoming plans as his stock continues to rise in the organization.

In a recent press conference, White spoke about the Englishman and his possible upcoming fights, saying:

"I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view and then you bring him to Vegas."

The UFC is rumored to have two huge events at TD Garden in Boston and Madison Square Garden in New York later this year. However, the dates for the events are unclear.

Meanwhile, Pimblett continued his unbeaten streak in the UFC after a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this past weekend. With the win, 'The Baddy' recorded his third straight success since his debut last year, while further boosting his surging fan acclaim.

After the win, Pimblett claimed that it was time to move away from UFC Fight Night events and feature on pay-per-view. His performance at the O2 Arena in London will certainly help his case going forward.

White himself was impressed with the Liverpudlian's recent fame, comparing him to former double champion Conor McGregor, the biggest superstar in the sport.

Watch Dana White talk about Paddy Pimblett below (via TheMacLife YouTube):

Dana White likens Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor

White believes that the 27-year-old Pimblett is still a long way away from title opportunities but has a similar vibe to McGregor:

"Yeah, I mean this kid [Paddy Pimblett]. To talk about championship stuff right now, it's a little too soon. But you know, he's got that Conor McGregor vibe man. When he walks out, when he is in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him."

Pimblett and McGregor both made their debuts in the UFC after fighting for Cage Warriors. While 'Notorious' won lightweight and featherweight titles during his time in the London-based promotion, 'The Baddy' is a former lightweight champion himself.

With Paddy Pimblett following a similar path to the Irishman, we could soon see him in title contention if he continues to blitz through the ranks, like McGregor did not too long ago.

Watch Dana White compare Pimblett to McGregor below (via MMA Weekly YouTube):

