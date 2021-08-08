"I'm not even thinking about him" - Dana White plays down Jon Jones' involvement in the UFC heavyweight title picture

Jon Jones has been a perennial mainstay in the UFC. However, over the course of the past few months, the hype around 'Bones' has seemingly simmered. So much so that his highly anticipated debut at heavyweight is now being trivialized by the likes of UFC president Dana White.

A dispute with the UFC over remuneration for his impending debut at heavyweight derailed his plans of moving up weight classes.

"He's not fighting till next year. It's 2021, my brother. He's not fighting till '22. So I'm not even thinking about him till '22" declared Dana White.

The delay in heavyweight debut is Jon Jones' own doing

Jon Jones seemed set to fight Francis Ngannou after 'The Predator' won heavyweight gold from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. However, Jones seemed to price himself out of the potential fight as his negotiations for better pay fell through. In the latest set of developments, UFC president Dana White declared that Jon Jones was free to fight former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Speaking of the heavyweight landscape ahead of Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane, Dana White declared that a shot at the victor of the fight between the interim heavyweight champion and Francis Ngannou was up for the taking.

“When [Jones] is ready to fight we are ready to go. He’s talking about fighting at heavyweight. But in the heavyweight division right now we are going back to Houston, Derrick Lewis is taking on Ciryl Gane and whoever wins that fight will fight Francis Ngannou. Whoever wins that fight, if Jon Jones wants to come back he can fight one of them. Or, he can fight Stipe Miocic. Stipe has accepted that fight and will take that fight,” said Dana White, while in conversation on the Full Send Podcast.

However, 'Bones' took to Twitter in a bid to offer his two cents on debut and indefinitely delayed it until 2022 himself.

While it may seem like Jon Jones' return to the cage is a ways away, the fights that the UFC has lined up will offer some form of respite to hopeful fans. With the title picture getting clearer by the day, it is only a matter of time before we see Jon Jones competing for all the marbles upon his return.

