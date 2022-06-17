"This Ginger f***er is worse than the guy who got knocked out" - Darren Till reacts to former boxer Julius Francis' viral knockout video 

Darren Till has has shared his unique opinion on the recent viral video featuring former boxer Julius Francis knocking out a violent man at BOXPARK Wembley.

Francis is a former heavyweight boxer whose past opponents include Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko. Now a 57-year old security guard, he was caught on video punching a man who was attempting to start a fight with people outside the event center. The video quickly went viral, with many praising Francis' speed and power.

Darren Till clearly takes the unspoken rules of friendship seriously because he honed in on the KO'd man's friend, who Till claims stood back and did nothing as his pal got flattened. Till wrote on Twitter:

"This Ginger f***er is worse than the guy who got knocked out, as soon as his mate got knocked out he didn’t do nothing. Didn’t come to the aid of his friend or back him up. In my opinion he is worse than the guy causing the trouble, Ginger rat."

Till's position may not be warranted. The rowdy customer's friend was right in the thick of things at first, keeping half the security force busy. When one of the bystanders took a swing at his buddy, he jumped in front to separate them. While he was occupied with that, his friend unwisely charged Francis and ended up unconscious on the pavement.

Darren Till was stabbed in the back twice during a brawl at a nightclub

Darren Till knows the importance of having your mates back you up during a fight. When he was 19 years old the Liverpool native got into a bar brawl to protect a friend and ended up being stabbed twice.

In an interview with James English, Till said:

"I was in a party and one of my mates was fighting with this gang of lads, so I went over to try and sort it. I just started having like murder with this group of lads, at this point the club was going insane. Some lad came behind me and stabbed and I didn't feel it, I had a white t-shirt on, when I looked at it after on the cameras I could see what happened. I'm just hitting everyone and anyone in my way. This lad comes up and stabs me once then he walks away, but I haven't moved, I'm just fighting, I haven't felt it. But then he comes back around and he's like, 'f***ing hell this kid is still fighting', and he does it again."

Watch Darren Till talk about his life and surviving a stabbing below:

