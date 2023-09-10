“DDP in a bad spot rn” - Dana White throws shade at Dricus du Plessis after shocking UFC 293 result, leaves fans divided

Dana White sent a cryptic message to Dricus du Plessis following the UFC 293 main event.

Du Plessis solidified himself as a legitimate middleweight title contender in July after defeating Robert Whittaker with a second-round TKO. The win led ‘Stillknocks’ to be offered a title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, which the South African fighter turned down to avoid the two-month turnaround.

As a result, Sean Strickland received the opportunity and capitalized by dethroning Adesanya on Saturday night. Due to ‘The Last Stylebender’ potentially getting an immediate rematch, Du Plessis could have to potentially win another fight before receiving a title shot.

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Dana White had this to say, which is believed to be addressing Du Plessis:

“Everything we’re talking about right now, about how crazy the sport is, when opportunities arise, you jump on them and you take them. You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it’s for a world title.”

The footage of White's quote circulated on Twitter, leading to fans filling the comment section with various responses:

"Ouufff fair or not, DDP in a bad spot rn."

"lost without trying, lost opportunity !"

"yea i wouldnt be surprised if dana books izzys rematch for december at this point, bro absolutely hates dricus lol"

"O’Malley turned down a title fight but we forget about that quickly . It’s okay we will give it to you 3-6 months later"

"Man wanted dricus to come with an injury and lose so Izzy would win"

"Nonsense. Colby refuse to fight any contender for 1 year after Masvidal fight, and now he is getting a title shot"

Twitter comments

Dricus du Plessis made his UFC debut in October 2020. Despite most people underestimating him, ‘Stillknocks’ has won six consecutive fights, including wins against Brad Tavares, Darren Till, Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the number one-ranked Du Plessis can avoid another top contender matchup before fighting for the middleweight strap.

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis isn’t concerned about who holds the UFC middleweight title

The UFC middleweight division was shaken up by Sean Strickland shockingly dethroning Israel Adesanya. One would think Dricus du Plessis would be disappointed by the result because of his place in the division, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Shortly after the UFC 293 main event, Du Plessis reacted to Strickland becoming the 185-pound king by saying this on Twitter:

“Wow! Did not see that coming”

Du Plessis followed up with a second message:

“Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home”

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Dana White claimed he’s interested in potentially giving Israel Adesanya an immediate rematch. Therefore, Dricus du Plessis’ decision not to fight on Sept. 9 could be a catastrophic mistake depending on how everything plays out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet