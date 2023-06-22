Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about the latest allegations against Conor McGregor, a significant change in the UFC 290 card, and more.

#3. Terrence Mitchell to face Cameron Saaiman at UFC 290

A UFC 290 preliminary card bout between Christian Rodriguez and Cameron Saaiman fell through after the former pulled out due to an injury. The promotion found a short-notice replacement in TUF alum Terrence Mitchell.

The news was first reported by Nolan King of MMA Junkie.

Mitchell is currently on a 12-fight finishing streak, with a sole loss in a pro exhibition TUF fight against Kai Kara-France in the last 12 years.

#2. Conor McGregor's accuser claims NBA offered $100,000 'hush money'

The woman who accused Conor McGregor of sexual assault committed at the NBA Finals after-party now claims she has been offered 'hush money' by NBA and Miami Heat.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the NBA offered $100,000 to keep the matter under wrap. The offer was withdrawn when the news broke. Mike Bass, the NBA's chief communications officer, told the outlet that the claim was "categorically false."

The accuser's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, further claimed that the alleged victim was turned away and asked to hire an attorney before filing a police complaint. Miami police officer Michael Vega, the department's spokesperson, stated that the case was opened when the woman first came in and was only asked to return for additional information.

"I can't imagine that any officer or detective in this department would turn away the victim of a sex crime."

Mitchell's client has left Miami and is currently in an undisclosed location out of Florida. She was forced to take this action after receiving 'death threats' over the matter.

#1. Julianna Pena 'talking cr*p' after Amanda Nunes' retirement was cringy: Maycee Barber

Julianna Pena made the wrong sort of headlines recently for talking trash about Amanda Nunes after she hung up her gloves. Along with claiming 'The Lioness' retired to avoid a trilogy with her, she also booed at her from the cage side during the retirement speech.

Women's flyweight prospect Maycee Barber was asked to weigh in on the matter at the media day ahead of her upcoming bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville.

Barber said she thought Pena's attempts at belittling Nunes were 'stupid' and 'cringy.'

"The only thing I didn't like was how much Julianna [Pena] was talking crap. Like, that was the only thing that was like, that's just cringy... think that that was very stupid. Yeah, I just think that like, you never know what's going on in someone's life and if she wanted to call it done, she called it done."

'The Future' added that if Amanda Nunes had not retired and fought Pena for a third time, things would not have gone well for 'The Venezuelan Vixen.'

Watch her comments below:

Poll : 0 votes