Demetrious Johnson and 4 other incredible walk-off KOs

One of the things that distinguish mixed martial arts from other combat sports, like boxing and kickboxing, is the ability to follow a hurt opponent to the ground and land follow-up strikes. In both boxing and kickboxing, fighters are given counts after knockdowns, allowing them a chance to recover.

In MMA, no such rule is in place. When fighters are knocked off their feet by powerful strikes, their opponents are at liberty to chase them to the ground to seal their victory. They can continue landing follow-up blows until the referee either steps in to wave off the fight or the opponent is knocked into unconsciousness.

This list, however, covers a different type of finish. Specifically, it covers a walk-off KO whereby UFC fighters knock their foes out cold and simply walk off, never bothering to land subsequent strikes. This happens when an opponent is unconscious even before hitting the ground.

#5. Uriah Hall vs. Adam Cella, TUF 17

While Uriah Hall ultimately lost the 17th installment of The Ultimate Fighter reality television series, he captivated fight fans around the world with his brutal knockout of fellow TUF contestant Adam Cella.

With just five seconds left in the 1st round, Hall drew Cella's rear hand away from his foe's chin by faking a jab to dupe him into hand-fighting. As Cella obliged, exposing the right side of his chin, Hall unleashed his years of martial arts experience.

'Prime Time' uncorked a spinning hook kick that blasted Cella into the shadowy realm of unconsciousness as soon as the blow landed. While his foe lay motionless on the mat, Hall walked off before celebrating his win by mimicking the 'Hadouken' used by Street Fighter character Ryu.

However, as Cella remained on the ground, gasping for air with his eyes staring up at the ceiling, fear darkened the atmosphere as concern for his health became apparent.

In a moment of shock, Hall apologized to his foe before being pulled away by head coach Chael Sonnen. Adam Cella would recover, and the moment became part of UFC folklore. To this day, the knockout remains the greatest finish in TUF history.

#4. Lando Vannata vs. John Makdessi, UFC 206

At one point in time, Lando Vannata was an undefeated UFC fighter with 7 of his 8 victories all coming by way of either knockout or submission. An educated striker with a breadth of technique, much was expected of him.

Unfortunately, at UFC Fight Night 91, Vannata encountered an insurmountable challenge from a surging Tony Ferguson. The latter was amassing the most impressive win streak in UFC lightweight history.

Vannata fought admirably, but ultimately lost. His rebound bout came against John Makdessi at UFC 206, and 'Groovy' wasted no time in reminding fans of his highly touted skills.

Within one minute, he peppered Makdessi's midsection with front kicks, forcing his foe to straighten his posture, which exposed his chin. Vannata threw another front kick, yet as Makdessi straightened his posture, Vannata spun, smashing his heel into his foe's chin.

Makdessi immediately collapsed. Lackadaisical, 'Groovy' merely strode towards his opponent before turning away as the referee stepped in to assist an unconscious Makdessi.

#3. Mark Hunt vs. Roy Nelson, UFC Fight Night 52

For the longest time, Roy Nelson's toughness enjoyed a level of reverence from UFC fans that only the Diaz brothers possess. Like both Diaz brothers, Nelson was erroneously described as a fighter who had never been knocked out.

All three men, however, suffered knockout losses. What they were was incredibly difficult to knock unconscious. So when Mark Hunt, one of the most powerful punchers in UFC history, faced 'Big Country' at UFC Fight Night 52, fans were excited.

Spectators wondered if Hunt could replicate a feat only accomplished by former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. By the 2nd round of the bout, fans got their answer. Hunt backed Nelson up to the fence, flicking out his jab.

As Nelson ducked, he unknowingly ducked into the path of a short uppercut from 'The Super Samoan'. Nelson immediately went limp, falling face first.

Mark Hunt raised his hands in celebration, intent on walking off before the referee sprinted over to shove the New Zealander away.

#2. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye, UFC 238

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. To some, she is even the best women's MMA fighter in the world. While the claim is certainly up for debate, the reigning UFC women's flyweight champion owns one of the most devastating knockouts in the history of the UFC women's division.

At UFC 238, 'Bullet' faced Jessica Eye and hoped to defend her flyweight crown for the very first time.

Shevchenko spent the 1st round conditioning Eye to a vicious body assault with kicks. At the onset of the 2nd round, Eye was eager to protect her midsection from another brutal array of kicks. Nevertheless, 'Bullet' slammed two thunderous kicks into her opponent's midsection.

After faking a 3rd kick and tricking Eye into dropping her arms in anticipation, Shevchenko chambered her leg higher and smashed her shin into Eye's exposed head.

The knockout was instant. Shevchenko's foe fell to the mat with her legs trembling, feet curled inwards, and eyes rolled into the back of her head as 'Bullet' walked off in victory.

#1. Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes, ONE on Prime Video 1

This past Saturday, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was on a quest for vengeance against the first man to ever knock him unconscious.

Johnson lost to the much larger Adriano Moraes a year ago after being felled by a brutal knee in the 2nd round, losing his first opportunity to capture championship gold in ONE FC. A year later, however, 'Mighty Mouse' would not be denied.

After stunning Moraes with a leaping right hook, Johnson wobbled him. Knees buckled as he stumbled away, Moraes struggled to regain his footing and as his back hit the fence, Johnson's knee crashed into his face.

The Brazilian slumped off the fence, completely unconscious as 'Mighty Mouse' walked off, having captured the ONE flyweight championship against a fighter better suited for featherweight.

