Dillon Danis claims he can submit Francis Ngannou in under 30 seconds in a street fight

Dillon Danis believes he would submit Francis Ngannou in under 30 seconds if they ever fought one another in a street fight.

While he may not have forged the kind of MMA career that would make him a top name, Dillon Danis is still one of the most talked-about athletes in combat sports. His association with Conor McGregor is a key reason for his transition from everyday fighter to someone that, when he posts on social media, causes a ripple effect through the MMA sphere.

Last night, in the wake of the UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, Danis felt the need to give a few quick thoughts on Twitter, including the following remark:

"and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds

The replies, as one can imagine, were full of people mocking Danis, providing him with the sort of reaction he was likely pursuing.

What happened in Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane?

In one of the most intense main events in recent memory, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane on Saturday night. The two former training partners met at the Honda Center in Anaheim, concluding what proved to be an entertaining UFC 270 card.

Gane seemed to be in control of the contest for the first few rounds on the scorecards of many, implementing the kind of style that most fans and pundits had been anticipating. Then, in the latter three rounds, 'The Predator' was able to bounce back with some grappling skills that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Ngannou later revealed that he suffered some severe knee injuries in the weeks leading up to the bout. Instead of pulling out, he persevered and made his way to fight night.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next big step for Ngannou is to figure out what's next regarding his contract with the promotion, especially after UFC president Dana White chose not to put the belt on him after the fight.

Edited by John Cunningham