"A real man would've sh** there" - Dustin Poirier trolls Nate Diaz for urinating on UFC Performance Institute

Dustin Poirier is unimpressed with Nate Diaz's recent act of rebellion at the UFC Performance Institute which saw the Stockton slugger relieve himself outside the building.

Diaz has been frustrated with the UFC for months as he struggles to secure the final fight on his current contract. In his latest attempt to get a bout or get cut, he decided to give public urination a try. Diaz wrote:

"Taking a piss on the UFC PI. I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me."

Dustin Poirier fired back in the comments, stating:

"A real man would've s*** there."

Nate Diaz hasn't competed in the octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021. Since then the younger Diaz brother has been stuck on the sidelines calling for fights on social media. A bout against Dustin Poirier gained a lot of traction online amongst fans.

Unfortunately for both men, the only opponent the UFC seems interested in offering Nate Diaz is Khamzat Chimaev. The promotion first put that matchup together in November 2021, with Diaz turning it down. He said:

“They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie. I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

Following Khamzat Chimaev's win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and subsequent jump up the welterweight rankings to No. 3, the UFC once again offered the fight to Diaz. It's unclear what the status of that bout offer is, but Diaz implied it was Chimaev who turned down the bout because he was injured. He wrote:

"Kamzits and Conor are on the injured p**** list so I don’t know why they’re talkin s*** when they broken"

UFC president Dana White suggest Dustin Poirier move on from the Nate Diaz fight

For months, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz courted each other on social media in preparation for a fight the UFC never managed to put together.

Initially, UFC president Dana White sounded very interested in a showdown between Poirier and Diaz, two of the promotion's most popular fighters. But following UFC 273, his attitude had changed. Asked if Poirier should move on to another opponent, White simply said:

"Yeah."

Poirier remains unbooked since his December 2021 loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

