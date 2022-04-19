"I would never interfere with Dana White's contract" - Eddie Hearn responds to Molly McCann asking him to sign her

Eddie Hearn is a big fan of UFC fighter 'Meatball' Molly McCann, but that doesn't mean he's willing to risk being sued to bring her into the boxing world.

McCann was on roving reporter duties at one of Hearn's Matchroom boxing events over the weekend. After tracking him down and asking when he was going to sign her, Hearn replied:

"I would never interfere with Mr. Dana White's contract. When that's over, we'll talk. You're better in the UFC."

Undaunted, McCann replied:

"I've got a world title to win, and then I'll be dancing in there."

Watch 'Meatball' Molly McCann question Eddie Hearn below:

This isn't the first time Molly McCann has declared she wants to fight for Eddie Hearn, who promotes boxing greats like Anthony Joshua, Gennady Golovkin, and Olksandr Usyk. Following her massive knockout win at UFC London, she posted a picture with Hearn calling him 'the future gaffer,' which is British slang for 'boss.'

McCann is currently on a two fight win streak and holds the distinction thus far of being the only female UFC fighter to win by knockout in 2022. It was a particularly impressive knockout, too. Not only did it earn McCann a $50,000 performance bonus, it stands as one of the best knockouts of the year across both genders and all weightclasses.

Follow @FTB_VIDS @FTB_VIDS OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Molly McCann puts Carolina to SLEEP with a spinning elbow!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Molly McCann puts Carolina to SLEEP with a spinning elbow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qyuv0KkWq5

Molly McCann is ready to fight Valentina Shevchenko if the opportunity arises

While women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to fight Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June, Molly McCann knows that the fight game is unpredictable. An injury or illness could open up an opportunity for someone like her to step in, and she's decided to stay ready moving forward just in case.

McCann told The MMA Hour (via BloodyElbow):

“I just know normally I would be drinking a lot more alcohol and eating a lot more s**t food, but not now. I will always be training, I won’t be taking time off. I’m really, really focused about coming for that belt and I’m not gonna be calling Shevchenko out, but if Taila Santos gets an injury or anything like that in June, I’m over here.”

Being ready to step in makes sense because that's how the last UK champ Michael Bisping won his belt. He replaced Chris Weidman on two weeks notice to defeat Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title. McCann said:

“I feel like anyone anyone in the division should [be ready to step in]. If you wouldn’t jump at the opportunity then what are you doing? I would love to be like Michael Bisping.”

Now that the UFC is reportedly returning to the UK with a July event in Liverpool, Molly McCann will probably be busy preparing for another big fight in front of her countrymen.

