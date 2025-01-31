A former UFC star had a brief but significant comment about Tucker Carlson's latest episode on John F. Kennedy's assassination. Elsewhere, Dana White admonished Bryce Mitchell for his comments about Ad*lf H*tler.

Here are today's biggest combat sports updates.

UFC veteran Jake Shields reacts to JFK assassination rumor

Veteran journalist, editor, and author Jefferson Morley recently appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show to weigh in on Donald Trump's attempts to declassify the documents on John F. Kennedy's assassination. Morley, who has worked extensively on the topic for over three decades, discussed certain comments made by former CIA operative James Angleton.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Angleton, who was also the chief of the CIA's counterintelligence department from 1954 to 1975 and was in charge of Kennedy's assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's file, allegedly spoke about an Israeli nuclear program in a 1975 statement.

Morley said:

"One of the things that's withheld and is in the JFK collection right now is the testimony of James Angleton in 1975 to the Church Committee about the Israeli nuclear program. This is a 113-page document and it's heavily redacted to this day and the redactions clearly pertain to Israel. The redactions clearly pertain to Israel. Now, is this an assassination-related document? Absolutely."

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields, known for his controversial takes at times, reacted to the clipped video of the interview on X:

"Tucker is getting a little too close to the sun."

Expand Tweet

The exact meaning of Shields' tweet is not clear, but it is insinuated that he is hinting at Carlson entertaining such topics on his show could put him in the bad books of certain powerful entities.

Dana White slams Bryce Mitchell for "H*tler was a good guy" comment

Bryce Mitchell said on the first episode of his new podcast Arkansanity, which he hosts with fellow UFC fighter Roli Delgado, that he believes Adolf H*tler was not quite the worst.

Mitchell said that H*tler, the totalitarian dictator of Nazi Germany who laid ruin to Europe and committed genocide against Jewish people between 1939 and 1945, was "a good guy." The Arkansas resident also claimed that H*tler was only a patriot who wanted to "purify" his country by "kicking the greedy jews out" who were allegedly "turning them all into gays." Mitchell said that he arrived at the said conclusion through his research and not "public education indoctrination."

Expand Tweet

Following Mitchell's comments, Dana White issued a quick and definitive statement during the Power Slap 11 post-event press conference. However, he refused to dish out any punishment citing free speech rights.

The UFC CEO said:

"I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one's probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, who's responsible for the death of six million Jews and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people... Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to walk the face of the earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron."

White continued:

"We've obviously reached out to Bryce and when we read what he said and let him know what we feel about it, we are beyond disgusted... He's probably one of the dumbest human beings. Let's not forget that this is a guy who took a drill through his nutsack, then had to reverse it and pull the drill back out."

Watch Dana White's comments below (0:30):

Alex Pereira eyes boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast , Alex Pereira revealed interest in participating in a boxing match in the future. He pointed out that he is still under contract with the UFC and he wasn't sure how he would negotiate for it yet.

When asked who he would like to face in the fight, 'Poatan' named Oleksandr Usyk:

"That's something he really wants, but he's under contract with the UFC. We know [Conor] McGregor did it. Don't know how he would, but someday he would really like to do it... He's the champ, he would like to fight a champ so Oleksandr Usyk is the one that he wants... He thinks he could go head-to-head with him. He thinks he's up there."

Expand Tweet

Back in December, the UFC light heavyweight champion reacted to a viral post by X user @DovySimuMMA that said the Brazilian would knock out Usyk with just one word: "Chama".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.