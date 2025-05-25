Ex-UFC vet questions Khamzat Chimaev's skills, Islam Makhachev's retirement predicted, Nate Diaz talks rejecting 'Road House': MMA News Roundup

Former UFC fighter downplays Khamzat Chimaev's skills compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev's ex-teammate weighs in on his retirement and Nate Diaz snubs Hollywood hit featuring Conor McGregor.

#3. Ex-UFC fighter scoffs at Khamzat Chimaev's skills compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most intimidating fighters in the UFC. His relentless wrestling-heavy style has seen him remain undefeated at 14-0. However, ex-UFC fighter and former teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Josh Thomson, believes 'Borz' still has far to go to reach the heights of 'The Eagle'.

Thomson noted that Chimaev lacks the resume and endurance to be compared to Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. His comments came during a recent episode of the We Want Picks podcast, where he said this:

"Is [Chimaev] as good as we think he is? I've said this for the longest time, the sample size is not big enough for me... Are we giving him the Khabib credit?... No one is like Khabib, nobody is like Islam...Khabib didn't get tired."

#2. Islam Makhachev's retirement plans broken down by ex-teammate

Islam Makhachev's former teammate, Josh Thomson, recently shared his opinion on when the Dagestani fighter will retire from MMA. Makhachev recently vacated the lightweight title and moved to welterweight in search of two-division championship glory.

Having broken the record for the most UFC lightweight title defenses, Makhachev felt his time at 155-pounds was over, and moved up to chase a goal that was many years in the making.

During a recent episode of the Weighin' In podcast, Thomson discussed his former teammate's possible retirement plan, saying this:

"I think [Makhachev] defend it one time and I also believe that it's going to be probably like a Shavkat [Rakhmonov], I think it'll maybe be a Sean Brady...I think he wants to fight guys that want to fight, not guys that run around... At 34 years old though, he understands that the time is coming."

#1. Nate Diaz admits he turned down Conor McGregor's role in Road House

In 2024 Conor McGregor starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the cult-classic Road House movie. McGregor played the antagonist to Gyllenhaal's main character, a bouncer at a local bar.

But according to former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, he was offered the role before McGregor. Diaz's comments came during a recent appearance on The HJR Podcast, he said this:

"I was supposed to do Conor McGregor's part in Road House. That was my part but I was like, 'I'm not fighting,' I'm not going to go in there and lose in a fight... I'm like, 'I ain't losing nobody in no fight.'"

